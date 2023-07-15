Michigan State Men’s Basketball Strength and Conditioning Director Dr. Lorenzo Guess On 10 With New Position





EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) — After occupying this new position for just over a week, the Michigan State men’s basketball team made the news official by appointing Dr. Lorenzo Guess to the position of director of strength and conditioning. Guess, who is in his 12th year on the staff at MSU, was named director of athletic performance in July 2022 and previously served as associate head strength and conditioning coach for the football program. Spartans. Guess played both football and basketball for MSU from 1997-2001 and returned to East Lansing in 2012 to work with former longtime MSU strength and conditioning coach Ken Mannie and former coach in chief of football Mark Dantonio for eight seasons (2012-19). I’m out of 10. On a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being the highest, I’m out of 10. I have the opportunity to train these guys, to have the opportunity to run my own program, Guess said. These guys are amazing. They work hard, they answer everything there is to do. I just want these guys to be the best they can be. Guess currently has 19 years of experience as a strength and conditioning coach at the college level, with stops in Notre Dame, Cincinnati and South Florida. Now that he has the chance to lead his own program at his alma mater, Guess is in the position he’s dreamed of for a decade. I’ve been thinking about it for 10 years. Since leaving Notre Dame and coming to Michigan State, I’ve been thinking about things I would do, Guess said. Guess has been involved in different sports and in different roles and loved every minute of his time at East Lansing. I help young men become men. My goal is to develop young men and have them create a plan so that once they’re done playing sports, they’re ready to live their lives,” Guess said. I see myself in them for a lot of these kids, so when they’re done playing sports, they’ll have a plan and they’ll be successful. Guess said he was excited for the opportunity regardless of how the teams performed on the pitch. That said, with heightened expectations for Tom Izzos’ club this season, Guess is embracing a new opportunity and a new challenge. I can create my own program with the basketball players. Instead of working with someone else, I do my own thing. I work with 15 guys instead of 120 guys. Subscribe to our News newsletter 10 and get the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wilx.com/2023/07/14/michigan-state-mens-basketball-director-strength-conditioning-dr-lorenzo-guess-10-with-new-position/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos