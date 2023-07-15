The man behind “the dress” accused of trying to kill his wife





An image of the dress went viral in 2015, with viewers seeing it in both black and blue and white and gold Photo by AFP PHOTO HANDOUT-ROMAN ORIGINALS-Getty Images Content of the article The story of the dress that millions saw in black and blue or white and gold has taken a dark turn. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. THIS CONTENT IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive items from Conrad Black, Barbara Kay, Rex Murphy and more. Plus, special-edition newsletters and virtual events on the NP Platform and First Reading.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Content of the article Dubbed the dress that broke the internet, the viral moment from 2015 was discussed around the world as images of the dress, which was worn by the bride’s mother during a couple’s wedding, were shared in line by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. and sparked debate. Content of the article The image, which was shared on the online platform Tumblr by a wedding guest before spreading across the internet, has also led to a series of new studies on color perception and human vision. The dress was acquired from UK retailer Roman Originals. The couple, however, recently appeared in Glasgow High Court as husband Keir Johnston was charged with the attempted murder of Grace Johnston. According to British media, Keir Johnston has denied the allegations. Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Photo of Prigozhin sitting in his underpants leaked online as Putin says Wagner doesn’t exist Photos: See the Barbies who inspired Margot Robbies’ pink carpet looks The Guardian reports that Johnston, 38, is charged with inflicting more than a decade of domestic violence on Grace, including attempted murder and coercive control. The abuse allegedly culminated when Johnston threatened to kill his wife by brandishing a knife and attempting to strangle her. The case is due to go to trial in 2024. At the height of the sartorial fixation, the couple appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed their true colors while being rewarded with a $10,000 check and a trip to Grenada. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Johnston is accused of repeatedly assaulting his wife at their home in the Inner Hebrides, an archipelago off the west coast of mainland Scotland. Media reported that in addition to the strangulation attempt, Johnston allegedly punched his wife through an open window of a vehicle, dragged her out of a pub in a headache after he refused to leave with him and monitored his movements and finances. In 2015, the dress was featured in a domestic violence campaign by the Salvation Army in South Africa. Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article One in six women experience abuse, the campaign noted, while a tweet featuring the image asked, Is it so hard to see black and blue? Content of the article Share this article on your social network

