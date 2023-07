2023 Fashion Revolution Transparency Index Results

The Fashion Revolution Transparency Index is an annual report that documents the workers’ rights, buying practices and salaries of 250 fashion brands, with the aim of determining the industry’s current commitments to sustainability. In its eighth iteration, this year’s index looked at brands with revenues exceeding US$400 million across 258 very specific metrics, according to WWD. The report showed promising results, including two fashion brands surpassing the 80th percentile of the index for the first time since its inception. Gucci (80%) and OVS (83%) led the way with the highest scores, and Gucci had the biggest increase over last year. According to the report, the five “biggest movers” were Gucci, Armani, Jil Sander, Miu Miu and Prada. However, the report also said that several major brands could not meet industry sustainability targets because they shared little or nothing with the index. Specifically, the following 18 brands scored 0% in the report: Anta, Belle, Big Bazaar, Bosideng, Fashion Nova, K-Way, Koov, Max Mara, Metersbonwe, Mexx, New Yorker, Heilan Home, Savage X Fenty, Semir, Splash, Tom Ford, Van Heusen and Youngor. Additionally, 71 of the 250 brands (28%) scored between 0% and 10%, marking a slight improvement from last year’s 31%. With inflation and the cost of living soaring around the world, it is more urgent than ever that the people who make our clothes can afford to live decently and support themselves and their families. , said Liv Simpliciano, head of policy and research at Fashion Revolution, in a statement to WWD. Mandatory living wage legislation is needed to level the playing field so that no business can continue to operate with impunity and profit from the undervalued labor of garment workers. That’s why we launched our Good Clothes, Fair Pay campaign. [which advocates for fair pay legislation in the European Union]. In terms of the environment, only 23% of included brands shared their toxic chemical hazard naming processes, and only 7% disclosed their wastewater test results. Additionally, only 12% of brands shared their annual production rates. On a more positive note, 52% of brands shared their top tier suppliers, which is a significant increase from 32% in the 2017 index report. Overall, Fashion Revolution achieved a 61% turnout, which Simpliciano says is a “case of progress.” In other fashion news, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is set to be valued at $4 billion ahead of its pre-IPO round.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebeast.com/2023/7/fashion-revolution-transparency-index-2023-gucci-savage-x-fenty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos