



This September will mark the arrival of Women’s Fashion Week S/S 2024, a new season of collections presented in New York, London, Milan and Paris and including shows from established houses and emerging names. Notable moments include Sabato De Sarno’s highly anticipated debut collection for Gucci (following the release of Alessandro Michele in 2022), Peter Do’s debut at Helmut Lang and a celebration of Newgen’s 30th birthday in London, including an exhibition full on the city’s rebel style at the Museum of Design. Here, in an ongoing report, find out everything Wallpaper* knows about Women’s Fashion Week S/S 2024 so far. Women’s Fashion Week S/S 2024: what to expect

New York Fashion Week S/S 2024 (September 8 – 13, 2023) A lively New York Fashion Week in February – which included appearances from international houses Fendi and Marni, alongside a slew of New York natives – marked something of a comeback for the week, which was held with a largely exhausted schedule in previous seasons. September’s edition seeks to continue this momentum: American giant Ralph Lauren has announced that it will return to the New York Fashion Week catwalk after a 4-year hiatus (it last appeared in timelines before the pandemic in 2019). Elsewhere, Vietnamese-born New York designer Peter Do – formerly of Phoebe Philo’s Celine – will make his debut as Helmut Lang’s creative director. “No one embodied radical thought more definitively than Helmut Lang,” Do said in a statement. “It is a profound honor for me to be tasked with inaugurating the next chapter of [his] legacy.’ The rest of the lineup has yet to be announced, though it’s likely New York stalwarts Coach, Michael Kors and Tory Burch will continue to show up, alongside a new generation looking to define the style of the city, including Luar, Willy Chavarria and Puppets. and puppets. Peter Do, Helmut Lang’s new creative director, will walk the runway during New York Fashion Week (Image credit: Photography by Mario Sorrenti, courtesy of Helmut Lang) London Fashion Week S/S 2024 (September 15 – 19, 2023) London Fashion Week will mark 30 years of Newgen – the British Fashion Council’s incubator program which has supported the early careers of many designers currently on the program – with a series of events including an exhibition at the Design Museum. Open weekdays, “Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion” (September 16, 2023 – February 11, 2024) will celebrate the rebellious design codes of Newgen alumni, from Jonathan Anderson to Wales Bonner. “It’s impossible to underestimate London’s influence on British fashion talent, a city that produces wave after wave of young designers who value originality, wear what they believe in and tackle social issues. to create a better world,” says the guest curator. Sarah Mower MBE, the BFC Ambassador for Emerging Talent. There is no official schedule yet, although notable moments include Daniel Lee’s second Burberry show, a new series of Fashion East and shows from designers such as Simone Rocha, Roksanda, Molly Goddard and many more. . Daniel Lee A/W 2023 for Burberry. Lee will present her second collection in London in September (Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry) Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024 (September 19 – 25, 2023) In perhaps the most high-profile start to fashion month, Valentino alum Sabato De Sarno will present his first collection for Gucci in September (he was named the house’s creative director in January 2023, following the departure of Alessandro Michele the previous November). Another Milan debut is Peter Hawkings at Tom Ford, where the house’s longtime designer will take over as creative director after the eponymous founder left the brand earlier this year. “In Peter Hawkings, the brand has found the perfect creative director,” Ford said. “He is an incredibly talented leader with considerable industry experience, and his appointment gives me confidence that my commitment to creating fashion products with the highest level of design and quality will continue.” Elsewhere – alongside the usual Milanese houses including Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, and many more – the week will conclude with the Camera della Moda Sustainable Fashion Awards at La Scala theater on September 24, 2023. Gucci’s new creative director, Sabato De Sarno, who will present his first collection in September (Image credit: Photography by Riccardo Raspa, courtesy of Gucci) Paris Fashion Week S/S 2024 (September 25 – October 3, 2023) As always, Paris Fashion Week will wrap up the week with an eight-day program featuring appearances from Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, Loewe, Hermès, Valentino and Balenciaga. Eyes will be on Chloé following Gabriela Hearst’s release this month, while Chloé and Celine alum Phoebe Philo will also unveil – at some point in September – her self-titled debut collection. Whether that’s during Paris Fashion Week, remains to be seen. Stay tuned for more Wallpaper* coverage of Women’s Fashion Week S/S 2023.

