Man linked to viral outfit charged with attempted murder of his wife





Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: TheEllenShow/YouTube, Swiked/Tumblr This black and blue (or white and gold) dress from 2015 is making headlines again, but for a much different reason this time. By The daily mail, Keir Johnston, 38, has been charged with the attempted murder of his wife, Grace Johnston. In case you need a refresher, the Johnstons are the Scottish couple the controversial dress was bought for. They continued The Ellen DeGeneres Show to explain how Grace received the infamous photo of her mother’s dress. Grace disagreed with her mother and Keir over the colors of the dress, and the debate eventually reached most of the internet after a friend asked Tumblr for help. #TheDress has become so recognizable that the South African branch of the Salvation Army has even used it for a domestic violence awareness campaign. Why is it so hard to see black and blue? the public service announcement, which featured a photo of a bruised woman in a white and gold dress, read. The only illusion is if you think it was his choice. One in six women is a victim of abuse. Stop abuse against women. Keir is now charged in Glasgow High Court with carrying out a nearly 11-year campaign of domestic violence and coercive control against Grace (which allegedly overlapped with their appearance on Ellen). This allegedly culminated in an attempted murder of his wife at their home in Scotland on March 6, 2022. He is accused of pinning Grace to the ground, threatening to kill her, attempting to strangle her and for brandishing a knife at him. Allegations from various other dates include Keir pushing his wife against a wall, punching her through an open window in a vehicle, putting her in a headlock and dragging her out of a pub, isolated her from her friends, monitored her movements, and controlled her finances. . He appeared in court and denied all charges against him. The case is due for a new preliminary hearing before a trial in 2024.

