Fashion
Kendall Jenner’s dress features the 1 detail that makes any outfit flattering
Helen Mirren and Kate Middleton are also fans of the smocked silhouette.
People always ask me what my favorite styling tip is. I could say French tuck your shirt, lie on a beltor get a pair of New Balance sneakers As soon as possible, but I would lie. My number one fashion tip (at least right now) is to take a dress approved for summer featuring the one detail that makes any outfit instantly flattering and looks Kendall Jenner just took my advice.
Yesterday, the model gave a vintage Comme des Garons blue gingham dress (by vogue) on her instagram story. The ankle-length dress featured cap sleeves, a high neckline, a draped skirt and a smocked bodice (the winning number). But why would Jenner inadvertently take my dress-approved tip? Because smocked dresses are undoubtedly one of the best style trends of summer 2023 due to their sexy, effortless and more than flattering cuts.
Have the look:
Merokeety checked smocked dress
Buy now: $35 with coupon (originally $41); amazon.com
English Factory – English Factory Gingham Smocked Midi Dress
Buy now: $130; nordstrom.com
Prettygarden Square Neck Midi Dress
Buy now: $47; amazon.com
Zesica Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Buy now: $40 with coupon (originally $49); amazon.com
La Ligne Smocked Fit and Flare Dress
Buy now: $450; nordstrom.com
Smocked dresses hug every curve in the best possible way, contouring the body and enhancing your natural figure. Plus, they’re super stretchy, making them one of the most comfortable pieces you can own. Don’t just take it from Jenner, other stars like Helen Mirren, Kate MiddletonAnd Priyanka Chopra are also fans of the smocked silhouette.
The best part? Styling a smocked dress is more than simple. Do like the model and pair it with casual beach flip flopsor dress it up with a pair of Wedge sandals inspired by Kate Middleton. Jenner accessorized with a tote shoulder bag And slim black shadesor you can consider a rattan shoulder strap And oversized sunglasses for an elevated approach. No matter how you accent the seasonal design, it will be easier than you think. You can even slip the dress on and walk out in nothing but a pair of sneakers. I guarantee that you always instantly feel assembled.
Check out more ultra-flattering smocked dresses inspired by Jenner below.
Zesica One-Shoulder Midi Dress
Buy now: $45; amazon.com
Prettygarden Bohemian Maxi Dress
Buy now: $34 with coupon (originally $46); amazon.com
La Blanca Shadow Smocked Bodice Wrap Summer Dress
Buy now: $113; nordstrom.com
Merokeety Short Sleeve Swing Dress
Buy now: $40 with coupon (originally $50); amazon.com
Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Midi Dress
Buy now: $42 with coupon (originally $59); amazon.com
