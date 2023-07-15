Opening of the Kate Dylan boutique in downtown Boise, ID

GetLocal

Stories in Idaho Small Business

Kate Castillo has always wanted to own her own boutique. She grew up around fashion with her mother working in boutiques and her mother’s best friend owning one. After returning from Dallas to her hometown of Boise last year, Castillo decided to pursue her dream.

Kate Dylan, named after Castillo and her husband Dillion, is a boutique specializing in small series clothes meaning they are handmade and made to order. Castillo focuses on stocking apparel made by businesses owned by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders; owned by Black, Indigenous and People of Color; and owned by women.

I welcome everyone, so I want everyone to come in and shop. Everyone is welcome here, says Castillo. I want it to be an inviting place.

Castillo said one of her favorite brands she wears is NTL. She found many brands that Castillo found on Instagram. Castillo also uses a wholesale site that gives her the context of the companies she buys from.

Currently, the store offers women’s clothing, accessories, candles, and lip gloss. Castillo said she eventually wants to expand to offer menswear as well.

Candles and jewelry on sale at Kate Dylan. Photo: Sydney Kidd/BoiseDev

Kate Dylan is located at 104 S. Capitol Blvd. in the same building as Goldy’s and occupies space under stairs. His store was previously located on Latah Street for a brief period.

I love this place, Castillo said. I like that it is small. There’s a kind of big-city cool feel to it.

Kate Dylan is not the first boutique to occupy the Goldys space. As BoiseDev previously reported, two stores Marshall Goods and With Gratitude Publishing opened pop-up stores in the same space in 2019. They then closed.