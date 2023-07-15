Acadiana Fashion Week returns to Lafayette for the seventh year.





Around eighty models were handpicked to take part in the seventh annual Acadiana Fashion Week this year. Co-founder Mike D. Smith said the models represented about 15 different designers and helped put the hub city’s fashion on the map. “We’re trying to show more of the diversity of beauty that we have here in Lafayette and a lot of the fashion sometimes gets overlooked because they think, ‘Oh, well, Louisiana is such a smaller state, they don’t. ‘may not have as much fashion advice or as much enthusiasm for fashion as somewhere like New York or Los Angeles or Miami,’ Smith said. ‘We’re here to show them that we actually have those things here and we’re just as beautiful and just as passionate about fashion as some of the other cities.” Some of the models like Caroline Castle said that they love attending Acadiana Fashion Week every year and it’s all about being confident and showing up as yourself. “I love the people who dress me,” Castle said. “I love getting my hair, makeup and hair done and showing off all of our local designers.” Erika Robideaux said this was her second year of modeling on the shows and her favorite part was embracing creativity. “You meet all kinds of people with different looks that they want to show off,” Robideaux said. “Certain looks even send messages that they [designers] want to portray and I just think it’s beautiful.” Male and female models of all ages are exposed to the fashion and beauty industry through Acadiana Fashion Week. Castings are held every year for models to showcase the work of budding fashion designers. Saturday July 15 is the last night to see the models on the catwalk. Tickets can be purchased in person at the CAJUNDOME & Convention Center or online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.katc.com/homepage-showcase/creatives-from-across-the-state-are-participating-in-the-annual-acadiana-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

