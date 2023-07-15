There’s a horrible update to the viral clothing saga of 2015





I will never forget where I was when I was asked the question every young girl dreams of. It was 2015 and I was in a gnarly dive bar in Bushwick when a guy I had been on three unsatisfactory dates with pointed his phone in my face and said, What color is this? dress ? I answered white and gold before realizing how to divide my answer was. Lagoona Bloo Gives The Venga Boys The Nostalgic ’90s Cover She Deserves But, unfortunately, nothing gold and white or black and blue can remain. Friday, The temperature reported that the dress’s photographer, Keir Johnston, has been indicted by Glasgow High Court for the attempted murder of his wife, Grace Johnston, meaning this fun viral optical illusion is back in the air in a deeply horrific way. I’ll save it all the gruesome details of the decade-long abuse allegations culminate in an alleged attempted murder, but trust me, they are gruesome. Between April 2019 and March 2022, Keir was repeatedly charged with extensive physical and emotional abuse, including isolating Grace from friends and family. There has been no public word on where Grace is now, but I obviously hope she is safe and away from this man. In 2015, Grace’s mom was deciding on an outfit to wear to her daughter’s wedding and sent in photos of a few options to get her daughter’s opinion. The white and gold Grace told her mother she later remembered on Ellen. No, blue and black, replied her mother. As they brought in more opinions, no one could decide the color of the dress, and it took its toll on their little Scottish island of Colonsay (seriously, very small, like 125 people.) So their friend Caitlin McNeill shared a photo of the dress on her Tumblr. Within days, Keir and Grace rose to international fame and, as I mentioned, ended up where all internet breaking people end up: Ellen. Eventually, scientists intervened on why we saw different colors: it has to do with the shadow on the dress, the ability of our eyes to pick up a spectrum of light, and the quality of the image. Frankly, I still don’t really understand. But this follow-up to a truly innocent and fun internet moment is incredibly depressing. What makes the irony almost unbearable is that the incident was used in a domestic violence awareness campaign by the Salvation Army in 2015. A woman wearing a white and gold version of the dress, the badly bruised face, poses next to the message: Why is it so hard to see black and blue? The only illusion is if you think it was his choice. One in six women is a victim of abuse. Stop abuse against women. Keir denies all charges against him and the case will go to trial in 2024.

