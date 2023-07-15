Meet Lizzie Armanto, a pioneering force in women’s skateboarding





AnOther chats with Vans skater and Olympian Lizzie Armanto about her career and the rapid evolution of skateboard for women

Lizzie Armanto is the first woman in the world to complete Tony Hawks’ legendary 360 loop. First performed by the legendary American skateboarder over 20 years ago in 1998, Armanto pulled off the dangerous stunt in 2018 after nearly five hours of attempts. Going from success to success, a year later it was revealed that she was going skating at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. As it was the first time skateboarding was recognized as an Olympic sport, it was a milestone, but it was nonetheless an event that divided the community, with some praising the decision and others ridiculing it. Photography by He threatens Jefferson I felt confident skating in the Olympics, Armanto says today, although I remember feeling pressure trying to figure out if I was going to skate for the United States or Finland for the Olympics. Eventually, she opted for Finland (Armanto is of dual American-Finnish heritage), hoping to leave more spots open for members of the American team. But as the competition took place during the pandemic, there was no real in-person audience to watch the athletes. It was a little weird, it was the biggest contest but no one was there, she said. But I think the history of the Olympics is really cool. Now that skateboarding is part of it, I hope more people will be inspired to get on a skateboard. That contagious enthusiasm for doing what you love in her case, skateboarding has been a lifeline of Armantos’ career, ever since she first bought a board at age 14 at her local skatepark in Santa Monica, California. I love the community, the culture, the lifestyle and the freedom, she says. It’s a universe between them that’s open and accessible to anyone who wants to try. Photography by Natalia Ivanova Today, Armanto is in Paris thanks to Vans, where she is part of the skating team. Launching their new skateboard-influenced OTW by Vans category, the line will officially release in early 2024 with a collaboration from Sterling Rubys’ sought-after fashion brand, SR STUDIO. THERE. CALIFORNIA. To celebrate, during Men’s Fashion Week, Vans built a striking architectural skate installation on the Seine in Paris, which skaters like Armanto, Beatrice Domond, Rowan Zorilla and more all use, before musicians Onyx Collective and King Krule only take over the stage for loud evening shows. Armanto’s husband, Belgian skater Axel Cruysberghs, whom she met in Copenhagen on a skate trip, is also in Paris today to skate with Vans. Having a partner in the same industry is fun because we can skate together all over the world, says Armanto. Even though we have different disciplines, he understands what I’m going through and has similar responsibilities and obligations. Plus, being on tour with Cruysberghs means having a travel buddy. While in Paris this time, Armanto plans to ride his bike and check out new restaurants A lami Pierre and Kodawari Ramen. Plus, the catacombs are pretty sick, she says. Although skateboarding is still a largely male-dominated world, change is afoot and leading female skaters like arming and Domond is part of the wave. Since I started, it’s come a long way in a relatively short period of time over the past few years, Armanto says of the change. It’s great to see the growth and number of girls and women participating.

