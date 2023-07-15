Iconic Gucci fashion is reimagined in Christie’s NFT art auction





Luxury fashion brand Gucci is teaming up with famed auction house Christies to Future frequencies, Explorations in art and generative mode, a sale showcasing the work of the greatest talents in the digital art space. The lots, comprising 21 works NFTharness artificial intelligence or other generative techniques to create vibrant interpretations of classic Gucci design elements, from explorations of the house’s signature textiles to an algorithmic take on the Gucci Bamboo handle first created in 1947. Participating artists were heavily inspired by the design and production of clothing, textiles and the fashion industry in general, Sebastian Sanchez, head of digital art sales at Christies, said in a statement. The sale is designed to challenge preconceptions about technology, he added, including how we can think of using algorithms and data to advance human creativity in all fields. Artists featured in the auction include Claire Silver, Emi Kusano, Emily Xie, Zach Lieberman, William Mayan, Helena Sarin, Iskra Velitchkova and digital fashion house DRAUP in collaboration with Nicholas Sassoon. Their bundles often combine digital and physical elements. A still from “Shinjitai” by Claire Silver and Emi Kusano. Image: Christie’s Shinjitai by Claire Silver and Emi Kusano was digitally hand sculpted using AI, combining advanced mathematics with the aesthetics of ancient paintings and tapestries. According to Silver, his work aims to celebrate the age of AI alongside the depth of cultural heritage. Along with the digital illustration itself, the bundle also includes the raw 3D file, which gives the buyer the option to have it 3D printed, displayed in a metaverse, and even adapted to a avatar. The holder will also receive a physical 50 meter roll of fabric, printed and embroidered with the main design of the digital artwork. Iskra Velitchkovas PostMachine: A Study of Ethos and Patterns was created using a generative algorithm inspired by the handle of the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag, which he presents on repeat. The auction will take place from July 18-25 on Christies 3.0, the all-on-chain auction platform launched in 2022. The works offered will also be featured on Gucci Art Space, the Italian brand’s online gallery. “PostMachine: A Study in Ethos and Patterns” by Iskra Velichkova. Image: Christie’s However, not all of the pieces in the auction were created for the occasion. A look at Christies auction listing reveals two Ethereum NFTs from the prized Fidenza project, minted by Tyler Hobbs via Art Blocks in 2021, as well as AI Generated Nude Portrait #7 Frame #190 by artist Robbie Barrat, minted on SuperRare in 2018. Following Christies record sale of Beeples Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in March 2021, Gucci sold its first NFT through the auction house in June of that year. Gucci has since collaborated with SuperPlastic for the NFT collections and partnered with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and 10KTF on custom artwork for popular profile picture (PFP) projects. Earlier this year, it partnered with BAYC’s parent company, Yuga Labs, starting with a physical Gucci pendant inspired by the upcoming metaverse game Otherside. Stay up to date with crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox.

