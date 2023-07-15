Man behind viral blue-black dress illusion accused of trying to kill his wife





The Scottish man who rose to fame in 2015 thanks to his stepmother’s viral black and blue or gold and white dress which split the internet is now accused of attempting to murder his wife. Keir Johnston, 38, of the Isle of Colonsay, appeared at Glasgow High Court on Monday after being charged with the attempted murder of his wife, Grace Johnston. He allegedly committed an 11-year campaign of domestic violence and coercive control against Grace, which led to his attempt to kill her last March by pinning her to the ground and compressing her neck. Keir has denied all allegations against him, including that he repeatedly assaulted his wife at their home before brandishing a knife and attempting to strangle her. Other allegations stemming from incidents between April 2019 and March 2022 include allegedly pushing Grace against a wall, yelling at her and choking her.





Keir and Grace Johnston appeared on ‘Ellen’ during the height of the ‘dress’ debate in 2015. TheEllenShow/YouTube He allegedly tried to get into a vehicle she was in and punched her through an open window, as well as another alleged incident where Keir put his wife in a headache and dragged her out of a pub after she refused to go with him.





Many people saw “the dress” in this photo, worn at the Johnstons’ wedding, in black and blue while others insisted it was white and gold. Tumblr/Caitlin McNeil Keir also reportedly isolated Grace from friends and family, while watching her money to decide how much she could access. The couple went viral in 2015 after their friend and wedding guest, Caitlin McNeill, posted a photo on Tumblr of a dress Grace’s mother, Cecilia Bleasdale, wore to their wedding.





Keir and Grace Johnston married in February 2015. Grace MacPhee/Facebook People in the inner circle of the Johnstons said the dress appeared to be blue and black in the photo while others were firm it was white and gold. The debate also intrigued the internet, and the garment became known simply as “the dress” or “the dress that broke the internet”. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Chrissy Teigen have all weighed in on the online conversation about how their brains process colors. It was so controversial that Keir, Grace and McNeill even appeared on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” where Bleasdale came out wearing the dress which was indeed black and blue.





Keir allegedly physically abused Grace and attempted to mentally abuse her for 11 years. Grace MacPhee/Facebook FromGeneres presented the couple with a check for $10,000 as well as a trip to the Caribbean. The attempted murder case will undergo a preliminary hearing before a trial in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/07/14/man-behind-viral-blue-black-dress-illusion-charged-with-trying-to-kill-wife/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos