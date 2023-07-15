Like a sneaker Converse company has held many roles. First of all, the king of the court, the hardwood par excellence sneaker, conjuring up images of the grandeur of early hoops like Chuck Taylor and Larry Bird. Brands have also dipped their toes into the world of streetwear, seeking new life in the world of skating, and now some of the best men’s Converse shoes include high-profile collaborations with creative fashion houses like A-Cold-Wall. and Brain Dead.

Although Converse took a hard way of life oblique for most of its products, it has never lost its soul. The brand was acquired by Nike in 2003, giving them access to a whole new level of opportunities. The partnership has been beneficial, giving Converse the advantage of Nike materials and breakthrough technology. Early Nike/Converse basketball sponsorships saw Converse athletes dress in Cons for the tunnel track and perform in Nike Bball silhouettes.

There’s a lot going on at Converse and there’s a lot to pay attention to. The brand has etched its mark in history and has successfully entered the contemporary fashion, culture and lifestyle markets. Their extensive catalog includes quality staples for coveted warmth. So we’ve looked at everything the All-Star brand has to offer and come out the other side with the 17 best Converse shoes for men right now.

The best Converse shoes for men, at a glance:

1. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star CX

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star CX takes the iconic Chuck Taylor silhouette and updates it with the future of Converse hardware. Called CX by the brand, these new materials include stretch canvas and a redesigned foam sole for maximum comfort. The sneaker is equipped for comfort while paying homage to its vintage style. The pair adopts an Obsidian colourway with a translucent rubber toe cap and midsole. An Orange heel tab branding and outsole completes the Dark Blue design.

2. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Crater

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Crater is a great example of Converse benefiting from being owned by the biggest sneaker brand in the world. The Crater Chuck Taylor is inspired by Nikes Space Hippie line, sneakers made from recycled materials. This time, Converse gets in on the action with a modern remix of their classic silhouette, replacing the midsole and canvas upper with more eco-friendly and green materials, while bringing a new aesthetic to the longtime staple.

3. A-Cold-Wall* x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

Samuel Ross is the head of tech-inspired ultra-utility brand, A-Cold-Wall. (Often abbreviated as ACW*) The super-synthetic aesthetic lands on the Chuck Taylor All Star, transforming it into a tall, cleated boot with a nylon upper covered in thick rubber overlays. The boot/sneaker comes dressed in a Light Gray colourway with embossed ACW* branding throughout. The concept is completed with a super profiled outsole.

4. Converse One Star x Golf Le Fleur

Outside of Converses hardwood sponsorships, their lifestyle sector continues to move the needle with high profile collaborations like this one with Tyler, The Creators label, Golf Le Fleur. Both have different silhouettes and colorways available, but this red/blue look on the One Star Ox was one of the first to hit shelves. Catalyst for a blizzard of other releases in between, this classic style replaced the Converse brand hit with a flower, courtesy of Golf.

5. Converse CONS One Star Pro

The Converse CONS One Star Pro is a skateboarding sneaker reminiscent of the days of skateboarding, when ’90s low-top suede and leather ruled the streets. The trainers have been designed for shredding, equipped with a mix of durable rubber and soft suede. The vintage style adopts a CX sock liner for comfort and a CONS rubber outsole for comfortable board feel and control. The sneaker comes drenched in a Dark Root colourway, perfect for skating or as a casual, lifestyle sneaker option.

6. Converse Fastbreak High x Babylon LA Pack

The Converse Fastbreak first hit the court in 1983, and now decades later the hardwood icon has seen new life as a casual/lifestyle/skate silhouette in Nikes LA Pack. The pack saw Nike operates several Los Angeles-based brands like Babylon, Rokit One and others to collaborate on select Nike and Converse silhouettes. Babylon, the label helmed by Lee Spielman and Garrett Stevenson, adorned the Converse Fastbreak with a layering of rich leathers, smooth suedes and a touch of velvet never seen before on the silhouette. Babylon have dressed the sneaker in an understated silver and cream colourway with flame detailing on the heel counter.

7. Converse One Star Pro

The One Star was originally intended for basketball and like most old school hardwood kicks it has been picked up by the casual wear/lifestyle world. Vintage silhouettes feature a low cut with a furry suede upper and OrthoLite sockliner for comfort.

8. Converse Run Star

Despite the name, you probably won’t want to wear them for hiking. Maybe if you’re a little tired of the Salomons and want to go for a more performance outdoor aesthetic, this could be the sneaker for you. Blending casual fashion with a super lugged outsole, the sneaker takes Chuck Taylor’s tall stature and styled with a super chunky midsole to complete the look.

9. Converse x Rocket Pro Leather Lo

West Coast streetwear brand Rokit has collaborated with Converse on several occasions, and this Pro Leather Lo sees the two brands come together to blend the worlds of basketball and skating. The Pro Leather Lo is seen in its original construction with a full leather upper, matte and patent leather alongside Converse branding punched to the side. Other details like an icy rubber outsole and punched orange Converse branding on the sole reference the Rokit’s orange tag.

10. Converse x Comme des Garons PLAY

While Converse and Comme des Garons have worked together since 2009, it wasn’t until 2015 that the two created a classic that would go on to include them among the best ties of all time. The Converse x Comme des Garons PLAY Chuck 70 is described as a playful take on a classic and remains their most popular shoe to date.

11. Converse Chuck Taylor High

The origins of Chuck Taylor High date back to 1917 when they were called Anti-Skids. In the 106 years since, the Classic remains a classic and one of the most recognized and respected basketball shoes in history. Chuck Taylor Highs typically go for $65 (a price they’ve been at for a while), making them an affordable and stylish choice.

12. Converse Chuck Taylor Low

Forty years after the release of the Chuck Taylor Highs, Converse decided to release a low top version of the “Oxford” style shoe, now known as the Chuck Taylor Lows. While not as legendary as the Highs, the Lows are still iconic in their own right, as they’re also known for their affordability and assortment of colors.

13. Converse UNT1TL3D

First year of release: 2019

Our favorite color: UNT1TL3D, $49.97

Type of shoes: Way of life

Converse’s UNT1TL3D, aka “Not a Chuck”, was first showcased exclusively at ComplexCon before receiving a global rollout a few days later. The UNT1TL3D colorway takes the iconic All Star features and twists them to create a slightly chaotic look, but in a good way.

14. Converse x Moncler

The fusion of high fashion and street/skate fashion has become much more popular over the past decade. Converse and Moncler have teamed up a few times, perhaps the most notable being a three-way collaboration that also included popular streetwear brand Fragment. It’s a wonder these are still around in fact, so if you can catch them, you should definitely do it.

15. Converse Chuck 70 Plus

First year of release: 2013

Our favorite color: Chuck 70 Plus$100

Type of shoes: Way of life

Around 2013 or so, Converse started toying with the Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 model, which was designed to resemble the construction similar to those used by basketball players in the 1960s and 70s. The Chuck 70 Plus was the result , which is a bigger model of the All Star 70. We don’t recommend using these due to their platform nature, but they make a great lifestyle shoe.

16. Converse x Keith Haring

Converse and Keith Haring began working together around 2021, and followed dynamic sneaker releases that provided interesting takes on Converse classics. An example of this is the Keith Haring Egret Chuck Taylor All-Star 70 High.

17. Converse x Slam Jam

Converse and Slam Jam started working together in 2016, and the effects of their collaboration remain strong as their shoes are still in demand. The Converse X Slam Jam Bosey Low Top Trainers are some of our favorites due to their cutting-edge design and structure.

