Chad Kramer, CEO of Del Toro, talks about the return of the brand, the Ryder Cup and the style of the loafers

Some guys can rattle off all relevant stats about their favorite team or player. Other guys, like Chad Kramer, who recently took over as CEO of of the bull, the shoe brand known for its Italian-made velvet slippers and suede and leather loafers? Well, not exactly.

I’ve always been a big fan of menswear and fashion. Like, obsessed with this industry, he tells me on Zoom. He’s in Chicago, I’m in Brooklyn and was talking about his affinity for the digital heavyweights of menswear. They are like athletes to me, he continues. Even my friends in Chicago are like, you know more about menswear designers or influencers than the current Chicago Bulls team. That’s how stupid I am.

Kramer joined Del Toro in November 2022, but her move into the fashion industry has been slow to arrive. He started working in finance at JP Morgan, first in Chicago and then in New York. I loved it for the first few years, he says, but then I realized I still had that fashion itch. To scratch it, he enrolled in a year-long fashion entrepreneurship program at Parsons School of Design.

The hundredth moccasin. of the bull

I lied to my colleagues and told them that I was going to business school at night, he laughs. I’d wait for them to leave, I’d go into the bathroom and put on what I thought was some cool Manhattan gear, and then I’d look out of the bathroom like, okay, is that is the way clear? and exit 270 Park Avenue, take the subway and get off at Parsons.

Right after he finished the program, life brought him back to Chicago, and eventually out of finance and into tech. He took a job at Meta, working mostly with McDonalds, but kept the fashion flame burning by connecting with some of his menswear athletes and helping them with stuff like Instagram verification. Then, thanks to a sweater vest and a fateful dinner without forgetting the ever more porous barrier between the worlds of fashion and techit, everything came together.

I went to dinner with a group of other parents of young children wearing an Aim Leon Dore crochet vest, Kramer says. It was pretty daring, but I was like, I can pull this off in suburban Chicago! One of the guys there, a friend of mine, said, I don’t know what you’re wearing, but a friend of mine just bought this shoe company called Del Toro. Have you heard of them?

Models wearing loafers from the Del Toro Spring/Summer 2023 collection. of the bull

Kramer was in disbelief. Del Toro was founded in 2005 by Matthew Chevallard and built something of a cult following during the #menswear era, when items like the brand’s signature velvet loafers littered Tumblr feeds alongside ultra-modern Italian tailoring. thin and extremely high and tight haircuts. Those days are over and Del Toro was sold in 2018 to a group of investors (Carmelo Anthony among them). These investor plans fell through and it was resold in 2020. By the spring of 2022, Kramer was convinced the company was kaput.

After becoming disillusioned with this notion, he asked if he could meet the new owner, just to hear his story. Forty-eight hours later, my buddy texts me that says, Don’t kill me, but they need a new CEO, and I sold them on your past, Kramer explains. I was like, What?!

Kramer calls from the holiday season the funniest and most chaotic thing I’ve ever done. of the bull

Cue the whirlwind of interviews and presentations. Then the rental. Kramer started as CEO in the middle of the holiday season, the most fun and chaotic thing I’ve ever done, and after weathering the storm, started the project to bring people back to Del Toro for real.

For Kramer, that means a three-pronged approach. On the one hand, you have these velvet slippers, which remain a best-seller of the brand. There’s no denying it: the black velvet slipper is our signature item, says Kramer. When I’m in Chicago or visiting friends in New York or in the suburbs here, people come and say to me, I wore Del Toro tuxedo slippers to my wedding. It’s so cool.

No one owns the space for men’s wedding shoes, he continues. No one is really saying, these are the must-have wedding shoes. It’s who we want to become.

Speaking of occasion dressing, Del Toro also comes for the world of sports. Or, at least, the sporting world of country clubs. What is the shoe you wear to golf, and the shoe you put on as soon as you leave the course? Kramer asks. He hopes it will be something like the Centesimo, in unlined goat suede, or the flagship Milano loafer in calfskin.

Officially, Del Toro is the footwear supplier to Team USA at this year’s Ryder Cup in Rome. We’re the ones going golf, says Kramer. We put our foot forward, wave our hand and say: we are here. Hey, golfers, pay attention.

Kramer wants guys to think of loafers as slip-on shoes, something you don’t have to worry about too much. Just mix them with anything and walk out the door. of the bull

The final piece of the puzzle is to convince the guys who gravitate around Birkenstock Bostons and Vans Slip-Ons that there is another way to do things. Kramer wants guys to think of loafers as slip-on shoes, something you don’t have to worry about too much. Just mix them with anything and walk out the door.

That’s how people dress today, he said. They stay comfortable, but they also leave the house, so they want to get dressed. And it’s such draping to put on a pair of loafers. Were not just a shoe to wear with your business casual when going to the office. Were also a shoe to wear hungover when going to the bodega on a Saturday morning.

We could really encompass all aspects of everyday life, says Kramers. It’s a huge challenge, but it’s one that really excites me.