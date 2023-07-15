Wedding guest praised for dyeing her white dress pink before attending the event

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

A wedding guest has been praised for revealing how she dyed her white dress pink just hours before the event.

In a recent video shared on TikTok, Tynan, who goes by the username @tynanfortune, posed in a puffy, long-sleeved, pink and white dress. She noted that while the outfit had pink sleeves and a light pink overlay with flowers, the inside layer of the dress was all white. She also explained that she planned to wear the outfit for a wedding in May, but that it looked a bit too white for comfort.

Tynan then showed a bottle of pink dye that she was going to use on the underlay of the dress to make sure the outfit didn’t look white at all. After expressing that she felt her dress was appropriate for a wedding, she began documenting herself by dying her in her bathroom.

The video, which has over 9.4 million views, continued with Tynan pouring the pink dye, which looked dark red, into a silver box. She then shared a second video of the dress showing the results, which showed the outfit much pinker before she put it in the washing machine. However, the dye eventually washed out, with Tynan noting that the dress looked exactly as white as before.

She continued her video by explaining that she was going to buy a different dye at her local craft store, just hours before she was due to leave for the wedding.

It will be a real race to see if I can dye and prep this in time to leave for the wedding, like tomorrow early afternoon, she said. But I hope it works, and if not I have spare dresses, even if I don’t really feel them.

She shared a third video of herself dying the dress at 9 a.m. on the day of the wedding. She soaked the dress first, before putting the dye in a separate bucket of hot water. She then added the dress to the bucket and noted that once the soaking was done, rinse it out and put it in the dryer.

In the fourth video, she continued her dress dyeing process, less than three hours before the wedding. In the video, she pulled the now pink dress, which she said looked really pretty, out of the bucket. She then placed the outfit in a bucket of water and ColorStay dye fixer, which would keep the pink from fading before letting the dress soak in the mix and putting it in the dryer.

I know it’s not the best way to do it but I’m running out of time lol and if you watch this I already have [dyed this dress before]she wrote in the caption.

She shared a final video with the outfit reveal, showing that her once-white dress is now all light pink. Tynan paired the outfit with silver heart-shaped earrings and a charm necklace.

Tynan concluded the video by expressing how grateful she is to her viewers for their support. Thank you very much for the extremely positive, kind and encouraging comments. I know I did wrong. I hope this experience was both a success and a cautionary tale, she said.

In the comments to her now-viral videos, many people hailed the final results of the dress.

This is honestly prettier pink, wrote one viewer, while another added: So cute!!!

A third wrote: You look like a fairy princess.

Other people applauded Tynan for the time she spent dyeing the dress to ensure it didn’t look white at the wedding.

This bride will be so thankful for the effort you put into making your dress pink, one person wrote.

Literally no one can accuse you of wearing too white a dress now, said another.

The Independent contacted Tynan for comment.

According Diane Gottman, a national etiquette expert who has already spoken to The Independent, the rule against wearing white still applies to most weddings. She noted that white is always reserved for the bride and that guests should select another color when choosing an outfit.

When it comes to why guests shouldn’t wear white in the first place, wedding dress designer Madeline Gardner previously told The Knot it’s the most important thing to keep in mind. spirit: do not overshadow the bride.

Over the past few months, many wedding guests have sparked outrage on social media for wearing white dresses to events. In June, Hailey Bieber divided fans after appearing to attend her friend Stephanie Shepherds’ wedding in a white dress. While some fans questioned the models’ choice to wear white, others argued that her dress actually looked like light blue.

In May, a woman on TikTok accused two wedding guests of being disrespectful by wearing white wedding dresses to her friends’ weddings. The video, posted by Isabella Santos Giha, showed a guest wearing a floor-length white lace dress, while another guest appeared to be wearing an off-the-shoulder dress with a white lace overlay. According to Giha, the bride herself became sad upon noticing the outfits of the guests.