Count Luther | Obituaries | The Democratic Tribune





94, of Cabot, died July 12, 2023 at Concordia Lutheran Ministries. Born February 1, 1929 in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, was the son of Augustine J. Luther and Gertrude M. Sloey Luther. Earl served in the United States Navy in the reserves from 1947 to 1950 and served on active duty from 1952 to 1952 aboard USS Tarawa. Earl had worked as a men’s clothing salesman for Thompson’s Men Shop for over 30 years. He owned his own Carrolltown Clothing boutique in Carrolltown, then moved on to manage the men’s department at Hess’s in Johnstown until his retirement. Earl was a life member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Ebensburg, where he sang in the men’s choir and helped coordinate the annual festival. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, including as Grand Knight. He was a loyal volunteer at the Saint-Vincent de Paul store. Earl served on the Ebensburg Borough Council for over 35 years and was a dedicated member of American Legion Post #363 in Ebensburg. Earl enjoyed tying flies and fly fishing, especially at Fisherman’s Paradise and Kettle Creek and had a memorable trip to Green River, Utah with his grandsons. He shared an annual vacation in Cape May, NJ with his family. Earl loved music, and after leaving the Men’s Choir and moving to Concordia, he performed Christmas and Easter cantatas at the facility and hosted many choir nights. He enjoyed playing his harmonica and often played for the residents of the personal care facility. After his retirement, he devoted himself to oil painting and painted hundreds of works that he offered to his family and friends. In 2021-2022 he wrote a book “Stories of My Life” about his memories of growing up in Ebensburg. He also wrote poetry and regularly shared his works with others. Earl was interested in geneology and family history. It has been confirmed by the Lutheriden Association of Germany that he was a direct descendant of Martin Luther. Surviving are his daughters, Earlene (Michael) Colella of Indiana, PA and Margaret A. (Dan) Mourer of Chicora, PA, his brother, Milton Ronald Luther of Mentor, PA, 4 grandchildren, Jesse and Ben Mourer and Amy Colella and Emily (Colella) Deighan, 4 great-grandchildren Arthur and Henry Mourer, and Scarlett and Patrick Deighan. He is predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife of 68 years, Marge Boruch Luther, an infant son Earl, Jr., two brothers Paul and Leo, and his sisters Gerry Wilke and Rose Matrenec. A memorial service will be held at Chicora United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m., light refreshments will follow in the social hall downstairs. And a funeral mass will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church, Ebensburg, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 28 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered before the 10-11 a.m. service in the narthex of the church. Internment will follow service, but will be limited to immediate family. Memorial donations may be made to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.

