Y2K fashion has taken over. And Gen Z loves it | Life

NEW YORK First came the supposed death of skinny jeans. Then, the resurgence of cargo pants, halter tops and baby t-shirts.

If there’s one thing retailers can agree on, it’s that Gen Z is in for the fashion trends of the early 2000s, which are booming in popularity.

University interns and young workers put on wide pants in the office. The claw clip, a must-have for retro hair, is back; as are mesh tops, miniskirts and a host of colorful garments that can make consumers look like they’re stepping out of a Disney Channel show from 2004.

Fueled by social media platforms including TikTok, the so-called Y2K trend has resurfaced as consumers have started attending parties and going out after pandemic shutdowns. What started with hair accessories like butterfly clips and the comeback of straight-leg jeans has expanded to all-denim garments, cargo and flare pants and all things shiny, among other looks.

Casey Lewis, a trend analyst in New York, has noted so many micro-trends often labeled with the core suffix introduced over the past few years that she created a newsletter about them.

Think Barbiecore and mermaidcore, which showcase hot pink reminiscent of Mattel Inc.’s Barbie doll or sheer materials in ocean hues and glitter. There’s also the coastal grandma, the youthful update that evolved from the coastal grandma trend with oversized cardigans and linen ensembles.

Gen Z isn’t even close to being done revisiting those old trends, said Lewis, whose After School newsletter documents youth consumer behavior. They will dig into all the weird trends for a long time and bring them back.

Retailers, from high-end Nordstrom to discounters and fast fashion outlets, are pushing styles into campaigns and onto shelves. And consumers seem to be eating it.

Sales of women’s cargo pants jumped 81% from January to May, the latest month of available data, according to Circana, which tracks retail purchases. Budget fashion chains H&M and Zara claim success with biker jackets, denim wear and crop tops. And Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein, which caters to young women, said its sales of baby t-shirts tripled this year, making it by far the hottest style of t-shirt in the world. 2023.

The company is also seeing a surge in sales of women’s flared pants, corsets, metallic-colored garments and tracksuits, which are often made from shiny velvet fabric reminiscent of some of the Paris Hilton socialite’s wardrobe choices. at the height of its popularity.

Style watchers classify it in the McBling era, which straddles the year 2000 but emphasizes flashier items personified by brands like Juicy Couture and Baby Phat, the TV personality’s iconic streetwear line and designer Kimora Lee Simmons, which was relaunched in 2019.

As always, trends are fueled by celebrities like model Bella Hadid, whose outfit choices are scrutinized by fashion magazines and other onlookers. The style is also springing directly from consumers via social media, challenging runway-habituated retailers.

Retailers, including Macys and Walmart, said they are paying more attention to what appears on social sites and analyzing the topics users search for. But it can be hard to recognize the difference between trends that just grab attention and those that shoppers will actually buy, said Jake Bjorseth, who runs trndsttrs, an agency that helps businesses reach young consumers.

Alison Hilzer, Walmart’s editorial director for fashion apparel, said she also sees a lot of micro-trends. Some have more longevity than others, making it hard to know when to jump on them.

Although retailers cater to younger consumers, many don’t actually buy. Instead, they carry items from each other’s closets, helping fuel a resale market that has tripled since 2020, according to research by Boston Consulting Group and Vestiare Collective, a French luxury resale site.

Yasmeen Bekhit, a 22-year-old graduate student in Manheim, Pennsylvania, said she frequents a local thrift store almost every week and shops on resale sites like Depop, which offers heavyweight options for the year 2000 such as baguette bags and baggy jeans.

Bekhit usually gravitates toward loose, flowy pants, flared leg jeans, and tighter shirts like mesh tops, which help her stay cool in the summer while wearing a hijab. It’s inspired by the way former Disney Channel stars like Gomez and Hilary Duff used to style their hair, she said.

Retro hair also makes a splash. Tahlya Loveday, master stylist at The Drawing Room New York Salon, said she’s seen a lot more 90s and 2000s trends, like spiky chignons and space buns, bouncy looks and coloring en bloc, where sections of hair are colored in contrasting colors.