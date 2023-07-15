Where to find Barbie-inspired fashion in Shreveport for RFC’s party





Fashion icon Barbie gets a makeover with new Greta Gerwig movie Barbie in theaters Friday, July 21. If you’re looking for more than just experiencing the movie on the big screen, the Robinson Film Center in downtown Shreveport is for you. For opening night, they’ll be throwing the ultimate Barbie party with themed snacks and drinks from the cash bar, sunglasses decorated with Shreveport jewelry company Sandy + Rizzo, and a cute Barbie box photo shoot. Tickets are $30 each and include all of the above and your ticket to the movie. Visit the RFC website to reserve your place. More:New Adam Driver Dinosaur Movie Filmed In Louisiana’s Central Forest Is Coming To Netflix It wouldn’t be a Barbie party without everyone competing to be the best dressed. Check out some of the local places you can shop to get the Barbie look for the perfect RFC photoshoot. One of the most viewed images from the upcoming film is the photo of Ken holding a pair of neon yellow rollerblades in the back of Barbie’s car. In this scene, Barbie is wearing a pink suit-style short-sleeved top with a pink beret. While we don’t know what the rest of the outfit looks like, you can get a similar look at the favorite sisters’ boutique. THE “Double Breasted Crossover Romper” give off similar vibrations. Pair it with a pink beret and a side braid and you’ll arrive in style like Barbie. The first shared image of Barbie saw Margot Robbie playing cheese in a pink convertible wearing what appears to be a light blue top or maybe a dress with a matching blue and white polka dot headband. LBD By Design in Shreveport has a great option if that’s the vibe you’re after. A light blue deep v top paired with the “Fluo Moon Blue Pleated Short Skirt” accessorized with a blue headband and matching jewelry, you’ll be ready to party. Chances are we haven’t seen all of the outfits Barbie wears in the new movie, so if you’re looking for something very Barbie but not a direct replica, look no further than the “Going Places Pink Boyfriend” blazer and high waisted pants at LBD By Design. To dress the look down, you can pair the matching set with the “Mismatched Blush Sneakers” which have all the pink and sparkle that Barbie would approve of at the Favorite Sisters store. Sandy+Rizzo will be offering a fun sunglasses decorating activity at the RFC party on Friday night. If you’re looking to add fun Barbie-inspired accessories to your outfit, check out the “Barbie Inspired Bow Dangles” Earringsthe iconic silhouette of Barbie in earring Or cuff shape and more Sandy+Rizzo website. “The staff at RDC have been so excited to present this film,” said RFC Executive Director Wendell Riley. “What we’ve realized in the past two months is how much of a cultural touchpoint Barbie is. Barbie is iconic and crosses generations. What we’re seeing is that a lot of mothers and daughters Tune in to this film long before it even premiered. The demand for tickets to our Barbie Party and for the film itself really shows that this isn’t just internet hype.” Tickets for Barbie are on sale now at Robinson Film Center website. Meredith G. White is an arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find it onFacebookas Meredith G. White, oninstagramAndTwitteras @meredithgwhite, and email her at [email protected].

