The Columbia Freezer Dress is made for travel





I know they say diamonds are a girl’s best friend. But they are not mine. My best friend is my beloved little black dress. From weddings to funerals, it works with almost any event dress code. And because my favorite Columbia LBD is made of a fabric with advanced cooling technology, it is suitable for even the most brutal summers and some of the hottest climates in the world. My dress may be black, but like ice (the real stuff, not the diamonds), it’s cool to the touch.

I first discovered the aptly named Columbia III Freezer Dress in 2020 when shopping online for travel-friendly dresses. It was the early days of the pandemic, but I knew we could travel again eventually. And as a travel writer, I didn’t want to be caught off guard. Also, in the meantime, I desperately needed something cool to wear. I lived in Tucson where it used to be so hot that a pair of sunglasses I left on my dashboard melted. (RIP Ray Bans.) Tired of being constantly wet with sweat, I ordered this dress.



Unlike 99.9% of clothing, the Columbia III Freezer Dress is made of a lightweight polyester fabric with Omni-Freeze. This revolutionary technology uses a sweat-activated cooling agent, which means the hotter you are, the cooler you’ll be. It sounds counter-intuitive, but it’s just good old-fashioned science. And of course, it’s important to point out that the fabric has accelerated moisture-wicking properties for rapid evaporation. I don’t even notice if I’m sweating because moisture drops never form, and the dress dries faster than I can ask. Is it hot in here or is it just me?

In addition to being cool to the touch, the fabric is silky and so soft that I wish Columbia would make pajamas out of it. (Hopefully by the time I hit menopause they will exist.) Plus, it doesn’t wrinkle. Whether I roll this dress, fold it, or fly in it, it always arrives wrinkle-free. And since it contains 8% elastane, it is also stretchy. Because Columbia designed this dress for anglers, it’s made for movement.





Although I haven’t brought home any trophy trout yet, I’ve worn my Columbia Freezer Dress III for hiking, biking, and more recently, dancing. If you wear it over shorts, you can even run in them! Plus, the fabric is UPF 50 rated, which means it blocks 98% of the sun’s harmful UV rays. In fact, the Columbia Freezer Dress III earns the coveted seal of approval from the Skin Cancer Foundations, according to the Columbias website.

Although designed to be active outdoors, this dress, available in dozens of colors and patterns, is also flattering in more sophisticated settings. Earlier this summer I was on Regent Seven Seas chic new Fabergé cruise. I wore my LBD to dinner several nights because when paired with cute shoes and jewelry, it can easily pass for a cocktail dress. But unlike other cocktail dresses I own, it doesn’t need to be dry cleaned.

I could sing the praises of the Columbia Freezer Dress III all day. But don’t take my word for it. On Amazon, it has over 1,300 five-star ratings, with an impressive overall rating of 4.5. A buyer admitted to have four of these dresses, while another client confessed that they own seven. By taking three of them on vacation, another customer wrote. They don’t wrinkle. Takes up little space in the luggage. You can dress them up with heels or go casual with a pair of flip flops or tennis shoes. Of course, you can also wear them barefoot on the beach.

I follow a lot of fashion influencers on Instagram, but I don’t know of any other dress that works as well for covering up a bathing suit as it does on a date night. If you’re looking for a travel dress that’s cool, comfortable, and cute enough to get compliments from complete strangers, congratulations, your search is over with this. dress columbia!



At press time, the price started at $41.

