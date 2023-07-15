At Herms, luxury is not taken too seriously

Jacket ($5,050, part of costume), shirt ($2,275) and pants ($1,075) by Herms. Jason Kibbler

Enter the Hermes flagship store in New York and you’ll think you’ve walked through the door of a Supermarket sweep for millionaires. Well-turned shoppers seem ready to drag an arm across a shelf, collecting as many pieces as possible from one of the oldest luxury brands. Of course, there’s more restraint and far fewer shopping carts at this 2,000-square-meter temple to good taste that opened on the Upper East Side last October.

The store is truly a masterpiece, says Vronique Nichanian, artistic director of the Herms menswear universe since 2008. For a department store, it feels really intimate. It is also, and crucially, a way to shine a light on the excellent menswear of Hermès, which Nichanian has been leading for thirty-five years from 1988, when she was appointed artistic director of the loan- men’s wear. This longevity is rare in any industry. In fashion, it’s a unicorn. During his tenure, Herms mens went from candle preppy Late ’80s style, all printed urban blazers, suits and ties transform into casual, modern clothing and accessories worthy of a chill session in a private jet.

Turtleneck ($2,825) and bag ($16,000) by Herms. Jason Kibbler

For me, more and more, it’s about simplicity, says Nichanian. I have always liked working with matter, fabric. I like simple shapes. But I find that the men have also really changed; they are increasingly worn over casual clothes. The suit and tie are no longer an obligation; now it’s a choice, a pleasure. So men are expanding and investing in their casual wardrobes like never before.

It’s easy to believe, with a big old name like Herms with its silk scarves and Birkin bags and signature orange wrappers you buy in a vision of permanent Frenchness here, something stuffy even. Not so. I never really liked this traditional bourgeois vision, explains Nichanian. I think it’s vital to move, to inject color, to play, to twist things to surprise people. At Herms, we always do things with humor, lightness and charm.

Jacket ($3,525), shirt ($640) and shorts ($820) by Herms. Jason Kibbler

The Summer 2023 menswear collection, unveiled in Paris last June, is a reaffirmation of the sense of smart, modern luxury that pervades Herms under Nichanian’s leadership. Far from resisting change, the brand, which is approaching its bicentenary, wants to be a relay of contemporary good taste. It’s not trendy, but it’s definitely trendy.

Much of the appeal comes from the composition of the clothes. For summer, there’s an almost weightless construction, impeccable quality and colors rarely associated with menswear. Nichanian uses the word light Or lightness, frequently in our conversation, which oscillates between French and English. The concept matters as much emotionally as it does physically. I really wanted to give the collection a real feeling of lightness, a feeling of escape, she says. The world seems heavy right now; I think men need less urban summer clothes. There was a lot of inspiration in David Hockney’s art for me, all that Californian light, those swimming pools, the things seen refracted through the water that gave a feeling of fluidity, even a sense of humor.

Nubuck shirt ($9,450), tank top ($600), hat ($415) and bag ($7,250) by Herms. Jason Kibbler

This playfulness is discreet. You can see an underrated H embossed on a leather bag or belt here and there. But that’s about all. We’ve been doing things a certain way for nearly two hundred years. We don’t need to put big logos on everything, says Nichanian. People talk about Herms with a real sense of reverence but also with a real fondness, a certain joie de vivre compared to a lot of other big brands, which I personally think take themselves far too seriously. Of course, business is business, and brands are like people at the end of the day, every man for himself, you know. For us, Herms is all about his personality.

Photography by Jason Kibbler

Styling by Nick Sullivan

Grooming by Kevin Ryan for the Ludlow Blunt Salon

Model: Hamid Onifade for the management of DNA models

This story originally appeared in the April/May 2023 issue of ESQUIRE Magazine

Subscribe