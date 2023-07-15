Fashion
At Herms, luxury is not taken too seriously
Enter the Hermes flagship store in New York and you’ll think you’ve walked through the door of a Supermarket sweep for millionaires. Well-turned shoppers seem ready to drag an arm across a shelf, collecting as many pieces as possible from one of the oldest luxury brands. Of course, there’s more restraint and far fewer shopping carts at this 2,000-square-meter temple to good taste that opened on the Upper East Side last October.
The store is truly a masterpiece, says Vronique Nichanian, artistic director of the Herms menswear universe since 2008. For a department store, it feels really intimate. It is also, and crucially, a way to shine a light on the excellent menswear of Hermès, which Nichanian has been leading for thirty-five years from 1988, when she was appointed artistic director of the loan- men’s wear. This longevity is rare in any industry. In fashion, it’s a unicorn. During his tenure, Herms mens went from candle preppy Late ’80s style, all printed urban blazers, suits and ties transform into casual, modern clothing and accessories worthy of a chill session in a private jet.
For me, more and more, it’s about simplicity, says Nichanian. I have always liked working with matter, fabric. I like simple shapes. But I find that the men have also really changed; they are increasingly worn over casual clothes. The suit and tie are no longer an obligation; now it’s a choice, a pleasure. So men are expanding and investing in their casual wardrobes like never before.
It’s easy to believe, with a big old name like Herms with its silk scarves and Birkin bags and signature orange wrappers you buy in a vision of permanent Frenchness here, something stuffy even. Not so. I never really liked this traditional bourgeois vision, explains Nichanian. I think it’s vital to move, to inject color, to play, to twist things to surprise people. At Herms, we always do things with humor, lightness and charm.
The Summer 2023 menswear collection, unveiled in Paris last June, is a reaffirmation of the sense of smart, modern luxury that pervades Herms under Nichanian’s leadership. Far from resisting change, the brand, which is approaching its bicentenary, wants to be a relay of contemporary good taste. It’s not trendy, but it’s definitely trendy.
Much of the appeal comes from the composition of the clothes. For summer, there’s an almost weightless construction, impeccable quality and colors rarely associated with menswear. Nichanian uses the word light Or lightness, frequently in our conversation, which oscillates between French and English. The concept matters as much emotionally as it does physically. I really wanted to give the collection a real feeling of lightness, a feeling of escape, she says. The world seems heavy right now; I think men need less urban summer clothes. There was a lot of inspiration in David Hockney’s art for me, all that Californian light, those swimming pools, the things seen refracted through the water that gave a feeling of fluidity, even a sense of humor.
This playfulness is discreet. You can see an underrated H embossed on a leather bag or belt here and there. But that’s about all. We’ve been doing things a certain way for nearly two hundred years. We don’t need to put big logos on everything, says Nichanian. People talk about Herms with a real sense of reverence but also with a real fondness, a certain joie de vivre compared to a lot of other big brands, which I personally think take themselves far too seriously. Of course, business is business, and brands are like people at the end of the day, every man for himself, you know. For us, Herms is all about his personality.
Photography by Jason Kibbler
Styling by Nick Sullivan
Grooming by Kevin Ryan for the Ludlow Blunt Salon
Model: Hamid Onifade for the management of DNA models
This story originally appeared in the April/May 2023 issue of ESQUIRE Magazine
Subscribe
Nick Sullivan is Creative Director at Equire, where he served as Fashion Director from 2004 to 2019. Before that, he moved from London with his young family to Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. He has styled and directed countless fashion and cover stories for both Squire And Big Black Book (which he helped to found in 2006) in exotic, uncomfortable and sometimes too cold places. He also writes extensively on men’s style, accessories and watches. He describes his style as elegantly disheveled.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a43461745/hermes-veronique-nichanian-interview/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- At Herms, luxury is not taken too seriously
- DJKINGDUDE BOLLYWOOD DANCE PARTY, Palace Indian Restaurant, Davie, July 29 to July 30
- Imran Khan Jr emulates Mohammad Asif with a vicious reverse swinger in Michael Clarke
- Narendra Modi | Film showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Vishwaguru features mangled Indian map
- SAG-AFTRA actors start picketing writers
- Indian women’s cricket team for 2023 Asian Games
- The Columbia Freezer Dress is made for travel
- Can states prevent Donald Trump from running? What we know
- To His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Trkiye
- Bollywood Night Ft. AKBAR SAMI
- Hear what GOP lawmakers had to say about the controversial defense bill
- US House passes defense bill authorizing record spending; Next debate in the Senate