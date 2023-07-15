Fashion
Dawson County 4-Hers Showcase Their Skills and Wardrobes at County Fashion Show
LEXINGTON Dawson Countys 4-H Tailors showcased meticulously sewn garments at the 2023 Fashion Show. The event took place Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lexington Middle School. These hardworking 4-Hers have developed a skill that will serve them well for the rest of their lives.
The theme of the show was Fashion Extravaganza. The narrators of this event were Greta Rickertsen, Saidi Ringenberg and Sydni Ringenberg, all from Lexington.
The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Dawson County delegates at the State Fair Fashion Show. Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator, announced the following trophy winners and State Fair delegates, which included Lexingtons Karla Herrarte and Sydni Ringenberg.
The alternates and medalists were Kearneys Maya Soria, first alternate, and Saidi Ringenberg, second alternate. Delegates to the state fair were also announced as part of the Shopping in Style fashion show. The trophy winners and delegates were Kearneys Melissa Montano and Ocontos Aven Zimmerman. The first alternate was Maya Soria and the second alternate was Mollie Spradlin from Cozad.
The fashion show and clothing construction judges were Marilyn Martin, Sandy Stockall, Elaine Redfern, Dianne Keller and Jeannie Stade. Carol Keizer of Gothenburg and Sharon Pearson of Brady were the superintendent and assistant superintendent of clothing.
Assists on the day were Cozads Sarah Dillon and Karon Spradlin, and Amy Pepplitsch (L), Stephanie Ringenberg, Tina Thompson, all of Lexington. Barb Batie, also from Lexington, served as the clothing contest photographer. A full list of ribbon winners is below.
STEAM Apparel Beyond the Needle Intermediate or advanced embellished garment with original design
Purple: Mollie Spradlin Cozad and Aven Zimmerman, Oconto.
Blue: Bristol McConville, Lexington
STEAM garment 1 Fundamentals Simple top or cardigan
Purple: Barrett Hunke, Lexington
STEAM Clothing 1 Fundamentals Single Bottom Pants, Shorts, Capris or Skirt
Violet: Gabrielle Caraway, Lexington and Anna Dillon, Cozad
Clothing STEAM 1 Fundamentals Coordinate simple top and bottom
Blue: Bodee Klemm, Lexington
STEAM Clothing 1 Fundamentals Upcycled Simple Garment
Blue: Maggie Duryea, Lexington
STEAM 2 garment Simple sewing top or vest
Purple: Alexandra Rickertsen, Lexington
Blue: Joshua Casanova, Lexington.
STEAM Clothing 2 Stockings Simply Sew
Purple: Bristol McConville, Lexington
STEAM Clothing 2 Simply Sewing Skirt
Blue: Makennah Sauer, Lexington
STEAM 2 garment Lined or unlined jacket
Purple: Greta Rickertsen, Lexington
STEAM Clothing 2 Simple sewing dress
Violet: Kathryn Bartruff, Gothenburg, Jaden Hunke, Lexington, Joslynn Lans, Lexington, Elena McFarland, Lexington, Millie Pepplitsch, Lexington, Lorelai Rickertsen, Lexington and Leah Sauer, Lexington
STEAM Clothing 2 Single Sew Romper or Jumpsuit
Purple: Mollie Spradlin, Cozad, Melissa Montano, Kearney
STEAM Clothing 2 Sewing Simple Skirt Outfit
Purple: Maya Soria, Kearney
STEAM CLOTHING 3 A Stitch Plus Dressy or Formal
Purple: Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington
STEAM CLOTHING 3 A Stitch Further Specialty Wear
Purple: Wesley Thompson, Lexington
STEAM 3 Apparel A tailored coat, blazer, suit jacket or outerwear
Purple: Karla Herrarte Lexington, Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington
SHOPPING WITH FASHION SHOW STYLE
Purple: Melissa Montano, Kearney, Maya Soria, Kearney, Mollie Spradlin, Cozad, Aven Zimmerman, Oconto
Blue: Joslynn Lans, Lexington, Bristol McConville, Lexington.
|
