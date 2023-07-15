Dawson County 4-Hers Showcase Their Skills and Wardrobes at County Fashion Show





LEXINGTON Dawson Countys 4-H Tailors showcased meticulously sewn garments at the 2023 Fashion Show. The event took place Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lexington Middle School. These hardworking 4-Hers have developed a skill that will serve them well for the rest of their lives. The theme of the show was Fashion Extravaganza. The narrators of this event were Greta Rickertsen, Saidi Ringenberg and Sydni Ringenberg, all from Lexington. The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Dawson County delegates at the State Fair Fashion Show. Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator, announced the following trophy winners and State Fair delegates, which included Lexingtons Karla Herrarte and Sydni Ringenberg. The alternates and medalists were Kearneys Maya Soria, first alternate, and Saidi Ringenberg, second alternate. Delegates to the state fair were also announced as part of the Shopping in Style fashion show. The trophy winners and delegates were Kearneys Melissa Montano and Ocontos Aven Zimmerman. The first alternate was Maya Soria and the second alternate was Mollie Spradlin from Cozad. The fashion show and clothing construction judges were Marilyn Martin, Sandy Stockall, Elaine Redfern, Dianne Keller and Jeannie Stade. Carol Keizer of Gothenburg and Sharon Pearson of Brady were the superintendent and assistant superintendent of clothing. Assists on the day were Cozads Sarah Dillon and Karon Spradlin, and Amy Pepplitsch (L), Stephanie Ringenberg, Tina Thompson, all of Lexington. Barb Batie, also from Lexington, served as the clothing contest photographer. A full list of ribbon winners is below. STEAM Apparel Beyond the Needle Intermediate or advanced embellished garment with original design Purple: Mollie Spradlin Cozad and Aven Zimmerman, Oconto. Blue: Bristol McConville, Lexington STEAM garment 1 Fundamentals Simple top or cardigan Purple: Barrett Hunke, Lexington STEAM Clothing 1 Fundamentals Single Bottom Pants, Shorts, Capris or Skirt Violet: Gabrielle Caraway, Lexington and Anna Dillon, Cozad Clothing STEAM 1 Fundamentals Coordinate simple top and bottom Blue: Bodee Klemm, Lexington STEAM Clothing 1 Fundamentals Upcycled Simple Garment Blue: Maggie Duryea, Lexington STEAM 2 garment Simple sewing top or vest Purple: Alexandra Rickertsen, Lexington Blue: Joshua Casanova, Lexington. STEAM Clothing 2 Stockings Simply Sew Purple: Bristol McConville, Lexington STEAM Clothing 2 Simply Sewing Skirt Blue: Makennah Sauer, Lexington STEAM 2 garment Lined or unlined jacket Purple: Greta Rickertsen, Lexington STEAM Clothing 2 Simple sewing dress Violet: Kathryn Bartruff, Gothenburg, Jaden Hunke, Lexington, Joslynn Lans, Lexington, Elena McFarland, Lexington, Millie Pepplitsch, Lexington, Lorelai Rickertsen, Lexington and Leah Sauer, Lexington STEAM Clothing 2 Single Sew Romper or Jumpsuit Purple: Mollie Spradlin, Cozad, Melissa Montano, Kearney STEAM Clothing 2 Sewing Simple Skirt Outfit Purple: Maya Soria, Kearney STEAM CLOTHING 3 A Stitch Plus Dressy or Formal Purple: Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington STEAM CLOTHING 3 A Stitch Further Specialty Wear Purple: Wesley Thompson, Lexington STEAM 3 Apparel A tailored coat, blazer, suit jacket or outerwear Purple: Karla Herrarte Lexington, Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington SHOPPING WITH FASHION SHOW STYLE Purple: Melissa Montano, Kearney, Maya Soria, Kearney, Mollie Spradlin, Cozad, Aven Zimmerman, Oconto Blue: Joslynn Lans, Lexington, Bristol McConville, Lexington.

