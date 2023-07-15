Man famous for viral blue and black dress charged with attempted murder of wife





The Scot who rose to fame thanks to a viral photo of the controversial blue-black or white-gold dress in 2015 has been charged with the attempted murder of his wife. Keir Johnston has appeared in a Glasgow court on charges of committing various acts of domestic violence against his wife, Grace, which allegedly led to attempted murder, the Guardian reported on Friday. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. He denied the charges. A trial is scheduled for 2024. The 38-year-old faces allegations of repeated assaults, including pushing Grace against the wall, brandishing a knife, putting her in a headlock, punching her and dragging her out of a bar, among others. Some reports claim that Johnston used to monitor his location and finances. The defendant shot to fame in 2015 and even made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, after his stepmother’s dress became a hotly debated topic online about her color. She was known as the dress that broke the internet. The photo of the dress, trimmed with horizontal stripes, was first posted on Reddit and quickly went viral across all platforms. Learn more: Black/blue or white/gold? The clothing debate goes viral A new bar in Dubai offers gourmet water infused with minerals according to your mood Actors and Hollywood battle for Black Mirror-style AI voice and digital voiceovers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/07/15/Man-famous-for-viral-blue-and-black-dress-charged-with-wife-s-attempted-murder The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos