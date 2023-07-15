Woman designs new fashion show to include people with disabilities KIRO 7 News Seattle





A Burien Woman is taking modeling in directions she’s never taken before. Allegra Keys lives with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and says the condition doesn’t stop her from cornering on a track. When I was a kid, I never saw anyone who looked like me on TV, let alone in a fashion show, Keys says. The high-end fashion world is inherently exclusive, as designers create limited quantities of clothes for which people pay top dollar if they want the latest trends. Even the chance to show clothes at fashion events has limited time slots. But Keys, who has SMA, says the fashion world can be exclusive, but it can’t exclude people like her. It’s hard to find clothes that fit me in a flattering way, especially because I’m an adult and want to look like one, Keys added. Keys is turning the fashion world upside down with a show titled Dual socket. A traditional fashion show usually only has valid models, but the Double Take models are from the SMA community with designs just for them. It demonstrates to the able-bodied community that people with disabilities are here and deserve to occupy the same kinds of spaces they do, Keys says. Keys admits her self-esteem took a hit when she realized no clothes were ever made for her, and the people who made clothes probably never thought of her. Everything changed at New York Fashion Week last year when she wore an outfit with fabric that was custom made for her. I’ve always loved fashion but didn’t really understand what made me love it until I worked on this fashion show, Keys says. The first Double Take show last fall at New York Fashion Week was so successful that it had to be redone. This year it will be in Orlando at an SMA conference and Keys will model clothes tailored to her needs by Open Style Lab, a non-profit organization working to create functional styles for people with disabilities. Programs like this focus on what connects us to non-disabled people rather than what separates us, which is huge! A concept like accessible clothing for someone like me translates to accessible clothing for everyone, says Keys. Cox Media Group 2023

