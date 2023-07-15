Fashion
‘High-tech, not high-end design’: Fast fashion brand Shein embroiled in new lawsuit
The controversial fast-fashion brand is in increasingly hot water as independent designers accuse it of racketeering and copyright infringement via an AI algorithm.
Controversial fast fashion retailer Shein has been accused of copyright infringement and related racketeering activity.
In a new lawsuit, independent designers have filed a lawsuit against the fashion giant, claiming they used a secret algorithm to allegedly replicate work for their own designs.
First reported in The law of fashion, the lawsuit was filed Tuesday, July 11, in federal court in California. He accuses the clothing company of using the algorithm to identify trending art and copy it.
Krista Perry, Larissa Martinez and Jay Baron are the three independent artists suing Shein. They claim that the brand and its parent company, Zoetop Business Company Ltd., engaged in the production, distribution and sale of exact copies of their creative works, alleging that the apparent process is an integral part of Shein’s design process. and organizational DNA.
In the lawsuit, the designers claim that Shein reproduced truly exact copies of (their) copyrighted graphic designs, citing a work by Perry called Make It Fun as an example.
Jay Barons’ artwork Trying My Best was allegedly copied by Shein but, in a legally convoluted twist, the design is not only registered copyright, but the phrase has also been trademarked by the artist.
The plaintiffs allege that they have suffered and will continue to suffer significant damage to their businesses and a decrease in the value of their creations and works of art, their rights and their reputation.
A secret algorithm?
Perry, Martinez and Baron also alleged that Shein created a secret algorithm to identify growing fashion trends, using the data to produce very small quantities of (his) item for sale. By using the work of smaller, independent designers, they say infringement is more unlikely to go unnoticed.
Adding to the claim, they say: The brand made billions by creating a secret algorithm that amazingly determines emerging fashion trends and coupling it to a business structure, including production and fulfillment schemes, perfectly executed to grease the wheels of the algorithm, including its unsavory and illegal aspects.
The lawsuit named Chris Xu as the mastermind behind the algorithm, calling him a mysterious tech genius. The designers went on to say that he made Shein the best apparel company in the world through high technology, not cutting-edge design.
How serious is a RICO claim?
Although Shein has often been in hot water legally, this new suit is particularly notable for its RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) claim.
RICO is a federal law designed to combat organized crime in the United States. Individuals or organizations can use the law to file civil lawsuits against alleged racketeering activity carried out as an ongoing criminal enterprise.
The lawsuit claims that Shein’s alleged infringing activity is not committed by a single entity, but by a de facto association of entities, suggesting that the offending party is not just an individual or a company, but a criminal organization.
The complaint claims that Sheins’ confusing corporate structure allows the company to avoid liability for intellectual property infringement. They claim that the brand tends to remove product from its sites blaming (sic) the misconduct of another actor (Shein entity) (implying that actor is independent).
Perry, Martinez and Baron seek past and future damages, compensation for legal fees and a decision to prevent further racketeering activity within the company.
A history of controversy
This lawsuit is not the first time that Shein has faced copyright infringement charges or been criticized for his business ethics.
Among other claims, in May this year, artist Maggie Stephenson settled with Shein for an undisclosed amount following a $100 million (about $89,000) lawsuit.
Also in May, Italian fashion designer Giuliano Calza accused the retailer of stealing shoe designs created by his streetwear brand, GCDS.
Just last month, Shein was widely criticized for inviting a group of influencers during a paid trip to a factory owned by the retailer in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.
The company has often been accused of labor abuse and its tour of its so-called Innovation Factory, which has emerged on social media, has caused a huge backlash, with some critics claiming the band only visited a only plant of the approximately 6,000 owned by Shein.
In their videos, the six US-based influencers only lightly touched on the allegations made against Shein on their labor and environmental policies.
Last year, Britain’s Channel 4 broadcaster sent an undercover worker to two other Shein factories in Guangzhou. They found that workers received a basic salary of only 4,000 yuan a month – or about 503 – for days of up to 6 p.m., when they were expected to produce 500 garments a day with just one day off per day. month.
In November 2022, Shein’s collaboration with legendary rock band The Rolling Stones was pulled after the band was made aware of allegations of labor abuse.
At the time, a spokesperson for the group said: We do not wish to be associated with Shein, having been made aware of recent revelations about the treatment of workers in its supply chain, and have called for the line to be closed.
In 2021, the brand’s website was named the most manipulative mode by Rouge Media.
They discovered that the website had a number of dark patterns – a carefully crafted user interface to trick users into doing things they normally wouldn’t.
In the case of Sheins, the dark patterns are said to include time-limited countdowns, exclusive subscriber discounts, and frequent prompts to spend more to get a freebie or free shipping.
More recently, in May this year, a group of US lawmakers called for an investigation into allegations that Shein used forced Uyghur labor to make some of the clothes he sells.
In response, the fast fashion brand said, “We have zero tolerance for forced labor.”
