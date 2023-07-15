Princess Beatrice’s dark pink shirt dress and raffia clutch





Princess Beatrice’s dark pink shirt dress and raffia mini clutch showed she’s not afraid to change up her style at Wimbledon from year to year. Just when some fans would have started to wonder if we would see Princess Beatrice at Wimbledon this year, the King’s niece made her first appearance at the 2023 Championships. She follows in the footsteps of several other grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth while Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall were both present a few days before. And while many fashion lovers still dream of the moment Kate Middleton teamed a white lace Wimbledon dress with a wicker bag, Princess Beatrice showed off her own raffia clutch this year. Princess Beatrice’s dark pink shirt dress was her go-to outfit for the Wimbledon Royal Box on July 14 and she accessorized with a stunning wicker clutch that was just big enough to hold the essentials. (Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty) Raffia bags have been popular for a while now and hers added a fun twist to her otherwise classic and stylish Wimbledon look. In another move reminiscent of the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice’s dress was by one of Kate’s go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead. This beautiful shirt dress had a slightly flowing midi skirt with soft pleats, a collar and long sleeves. It also featured a coordinating sash that flatteringly accentuated the princess’ waistline. Princess Beatrice’s auburn hair was worn loosely to the side over her shoulders, allowing the sophisticated shirt dress to do all the talking. Its pastel pink hue is also in line with one of the hottest fashion color trends for Summer 2023, taking over from the bolder Barbie-esque pink of Winter 2022. And the dark pink shirt dress Princess Beatrice is also a far cry from her outfits in Previous Years. (Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty) She has shown that she is not afraid to change things up and make her mark at every Wimbledon she attends. In 2022, Princess Beatrice opted for a delicate cream and pink floral dress with ruffle detailing by The Vampire’s Wife – another of the Princess of Wales’ favorite designers. The year before it was polka dots all the way with a superb self-portrait puff-sleeved dress while pregnant with daughter Sienna. And in 2014, she wore a white blazer with bold contrast lapels over a navy fitted dress and black studded belt. As Princess Beatrice is not a working royal, she may well have felt more free over the years to experiment with her style at occasions like Wimbledon and wear fun patterns and colors. (Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty// Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 3: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty) This year, Princess Beatrice’s dark pink shirt dress and raffia clutch are very on-trend and sophisticated, incorporating the playful bag and classic silhouette of the dress. She attended Wimbledon with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and it’s unclear if we could possibly see the couple back there before the tournament ends on July 16.

