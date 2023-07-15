Fashion
Top 10 Swiss Watch Brands: Get a Luxury Watch
The international watch market is a vast industry full of stellar brands – some have been around for centuries, while others debuted only a decade ago. Breaking it down into top brands is a daunting task. But what if you just reduced it to Swiss watch companies? Well, it’s still a daunting task, because dozens of Luxury watch brands have set the standard for watchmaking around the world. Swiss watches are at the center of the watchmaking universe, but there are still some that stand out from the rest.
Some brands on this list are born and built in Switzerland; others have come from elsewhere but are now based in the watchmaking capital of the world. If you’re looking to buy a Swiss watch, you can go for the tried-and-true luxury brands that everyone knows or the new kids on the block looking to leapfrog the industry. Either way, there’s a watch company on this list to meet your needs. Here are the best Swiss watch brands.
Omega
Omega is one of the fathers of Swiss watchmaking and has been worn and used by the Royal Flying Corps, US Army and dozens of other military organizations since World War I. Of course, they’re best known right now for adorning Daniel Craig’s wrist. in James Bond, but they’ve been around longer than 007 and are arguably more iconic.
rolex
No watchlist would be complete without the father of chrono-innovation. Rolex has set the standard for watchmaking for over a hundred years, including several icons that still top most wanted watch lists today. Perhaps their most famous watch is the Submariner, which has defined the dive watch industry for the past half century.
day this year
If Steve McQueen isn’t cool enough for you, then these watches aren’t for you. Well known as one of the best driving watch brands, the iconic Monaco sits on McQueen’s wrist in Le Mans and graced her wrist for years after. They are the favorite sports watch among many sports, and they keep getting better.
Tissot
If you like your Apple or Samsung smartwatch, you can indeed thank Tissot for their innovative T-Touch which appeared on the market as the first touchscreen multifunction digital watch in 1999. They are also the first to offer a pocket watch with two time zones, setting stand out as one of the watch industry’s innovators.
Breitling
One of the most accessible watch brands on this list, Breitling has become the sports and tool watch for all men. Don’t be surprised if you see it on the wrists of pilots, drivers, and others who need a sports watch of stellar durability, function, and style.
Norqain
Born out of the need for adventure, Norqain is the youngest brand on this list as it celebrates its fifth anniversary. After a decade of collaboration with Breitling, the founders set out to develop a watch brand intended to accompany you on your greatest adventures. These are the people to watch as they get bigger and bigger in the industry.
You sleep
If you’ve ever worn a Tudor and felt it looked oddly familiar, it’s because it’s made by the same people who brought you Rolex. Founded by the same person and used as a way to get people into Rolex for less money, Tudor became a cheaper alternative to the very expensive Rolex. But that doesn’t mean it’s cheap; they’ll hold their own alongside their more luxurious older sibling.
patek philippe
Patek Philippe is well known for its expensive and impressive watchmaking prowess, most notably the Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300A-010, sold for over $30 million. But that doesn’t mean you have to be a super millionaire to afford them (but it sure would help). Patek Philippe watches will fetch you a pretty penny ranging from $20,000 to $500,000. It is one of the first Swiss brands and it deserves a place on this list.
Breguet
Breguet is one of the oldest living watch brands, founded when Americans were fighting for their independence from the English. During this time, Breguet innovated multiple watch functions still used today, including the tourbillon (the response to gravitational pull on timekeeping) and the use of the crown to wind the watch. Few Swiss watch brands have contributed more than Breguet.
hamilton
I know what you think ; it’s supposed to be a Swiss watchlist, and Hamilton was started in Pennsylvania. Known for making watches for the US military during WWI and WWII, the now Swiss-made icon that is the Hamilton Khaki Field Watch is still one of the most popular adventure watches in the world and to this day is one of the best to have on your wrist in case something goes wrong.
So. The best watches the Swiss have ever given us, from the War of Independence to today. It is the pinnacle of horology and the hub of watches in the world. Whatever your lifestyle and whatever your budget, there’s a perfect watch for you.
