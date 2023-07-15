



SCOTLAND — The man who helped spark a worldwide debate in 2015 over the color of a dress is charged with the attempted murder of his wife in the UK. >> Read more trending news Keir Johnston, the man who sparked an online debate over dress colors in 2015, has been charged with the attempted murder of his wife in the UK, according to local media. The Washington Post. Johnston, 38, who lives in Scotland, has been charged with 11 years of domestic violence and coercive control which led to an alleged attempted murder of his wife, according to The United Kingdomthe press briefing, The temperature. Johnston appeared in Glasgow High Court on Monday where he denied all charges against himthe Guardian reported. A new preliminary hearing is scheduled before a trial in 2024. Johnston is accused of repeatedly assaulting his wife in their Inner Hebrides home and attempting to strangle her, according to the Guardian. The charges include pushing his wife against a wall, yelling at her, strangling her, threatening to kill her and pointing a knife at her between April 2019 and March 2022. The dress belonged to Johnston’s mother-in-law. The internet couldn’t decide if the dress was black and blue or white and gold, the washington post reported. The dress has been dubbed the dress that broke the internet. Experts say there’s some science behind why people saw different colors. Our visual system is supposed to discard information about the illuminant and extract information about the actual reflectance, Jay Neitz, a neuroscientist at the University of Washington says Wired of the phenomenon of color perception, according to the Washington Post. But I’ve studied individual differences in color vision for 30 years, and this is one of the biggest individual differences I’ve ever seen.

