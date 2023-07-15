Lily Allen gets the pulse racing in a low-cut dress as she leaves the theater

Fashion
Lily Allen was a far cry from her bloodied character on West End show The Pillowman as she left the Duke Of York Theater on Friday night after another successful performance.
The singer-turned-actress, 38, wowed in a racy green slip dress that showcased her delicate cleavage with its plunging neckline.
Lily went braless in the strappy khaki dress which featured lace trim along the bottom and on the silk number.
Walking past fans, the Apples hitmaker paired her ensemble with black chunky heels and carried a black bag as an accessory.
Lily wore her slicked-back blonde locks in a side parting and opted for chunky hoop earrings.
Stunner: Singer-turned-actress Lily Allen showed off her incredible figure in a green and black lace dress as she left the Duke Of York Theater on Friday night
Turning heads: She teamed the glamorous number with black chunky heels, a black bag and big earrings while opting for a dewy makeup palette
Character: Lily is the first woman to take on the lead role of Katurian in the 2003 revival of the play
Lily appeared in high spirits after another successful performance and stopped to sign autographs for audience members who had patiently waited outside the theater for the chance to see her.
The hitmaker plays Katurian, as she is brutally interrogated by authorities after a string of murders that bear similarities to her short stories. The role had already been played by David Tennant twenty years ago.
Speaking on This Morning earlier this week, Lily said: ‘There’s a bit of violence in there. She’s an artist and a writer and that’s something I identify with. She definitely pushes the boundaries. There were a lot of things for me to exploit.
Speaking about how she loves the sedentary nature of performing in a theater production, Lily told hosts Alsion Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: ‘I really love the routine of it all. I like to be in the same place. It’s nice not to get on a bus and move on to the next destination.
The role is serious business for Lily as she does not leave the stage for the duration of the play.
She said, “There are so many lines. I started learning them in February. She reads her stories. Five or six of his stories, I must know them by heart.
Steve Pemberton, who appears alongside Lily in the play as Tupolski, joined her on the famous couch and exclaimed, “She’s absolutely brilliant.” She wears the whole piece because she never leaves the stage.
Good egg: Lily stopped to sign autographs and speak to some members of the public who had patiently waited outside the theater for the chance to see her
Over and out: Lily received rave reviews for her role in the play which runs until September, but said she had no desire for an extended run as her children will soon be returning to school
Support: Lily and co-star Steve Pemberton (pictured right) appeared on This Morning earlier this week with Steve singing Lily’s praises saying ‘She absolutely smashes it’
Although she enjoys her work, Lily said she doesn’t want the play to be extended as her children Ethel and Marnie return to school in September.
According to a synopsis on the play’s website, the black comedy “examines the role of the entertainer in society and asks what price do we pay for freedom of expression.”
It is written by Martin McDonagh who has since gained fame for such films as The Banshees Of Inisherin and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
The Pillowman will only run for a limited time and will end in early September.
The Pillowman: what do the critics think?
‘[The] the production lacks psychological conviction and a certain atmospheric pizzazz, while Allen is on the high seas amid the play’s bold tonal shifts.
“I went expecting to be shaken and sickened. Instead, I often got slightly bored.
The temperature,Clive Davis
“Is Allen up to it?” Granted, she didn’t dishonor herself in that immensely popular supernatural thriller, 2:22: A Ghost Story.
“But here, its limits are more exposed. There are precious little variations in his voice and gestures; sometimes she seems almost a spectator of her own ordeal.
“It’s Steve Pemberton and Paul Kaye as the sadistic Tupolski and Ariel respectively – who grab your attention.”
The sceneSam Marlow
“There is a pallid void in Allen that may be intentional, but makes her difficult to address.
‘McDonagh looks at, rather than interrogates, the myth of the tortured artist, as well as the notion of creative immortality, but by mischievously refusing to commit to one point of view, he repeatedly undermines his own arguments, with the result that the piece feels flimsy and nebulous.
The evening normNick Curtis
‘Allen, who made an impressive stage debut in Dunster’s 2:22 A Ghost Story, is compulsively watchable: drawn, intense, angular.
“But this show requires a juggling of emotional states that she can’t quite muster.”
theater maniaAlex Wood
“As she did in her West End debut 2:22 A Ghost Story (also directed by Dunster), Allen does well on stage – heartfelt, eloquent and never too manic in a role that could easily slip into the histrionics in the wrong hands.
“She most definitely has better material to work with here than when she first went onstage, in that you can draw a fairly defined character arc as Katurian goes from bewilderment to confident catharsis.”
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
