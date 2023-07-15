Josh Freed: Now that my mustache is in, is it time to chart a new course?

Content of the article
Uh-oh, maybe I’m fashionable after all.
As a trendsetter in men’s hair fashion, maybe it’s time for me to try some bear grease (again) on my bare skull.
Uh-oh, maybe I’m fashionable after all.
According recent stories on what’s happening this year mustaches are hot, with plenty of Hollywood stars flaunting them now.
That’s good news, because I’ve worn a mustache for decades, the last example of my life as a menswear pioneer.
As you may have noticed in the attached photo, I have altered hair or hair problems as they say today. The top of my head is so smooth you could roll dough on it, my dome so bare it causes reflections.
I helped pioneer this look when I started at McGill, decades before shiny, hairless male heads became all the rage. Like many men with deficient hair, I battled it for several years, sticking my side locks to the shrinking top, what Quebecers once called Lvesque-ing your hair.
When my Lvesque hair separation crisis became hopeless, I looked for other remedies. Eventually, I convinced CBC to let me do a TV documentary in Pursuit of the Hirsute.
For the film, I traveled across North America to test countless miracle products, from Hair-in-a-Hurry powder to nude creams of today, hair of tomorrow.
In California, I was zapped with electricity, blasted with cathode rays, and tried a miracle hormone that would grow hair on some heads from time to time.
In Pennsylvania, I visited a famous hair witch whose farm was a Lourdes for balding pilgrims seeking salvation from locks of hair.
She coated my head in a 22-ingredient potion infused in a Seagrams whiskey vat, then coated the secret ingredient: bear grease that’s supposed to make you as hairy as a grizzly bear.
But it turned out to be more like bare fat.
Fortunately, by then I had discovered that being bald had its advantages. My hair was never soaked in the rain and most of the strands fell out before turning gray. Also, I saved a fortune in haircuts around $12,000 and more over a lifetime.
Instead, I compensated by growing a hairy beard, the methadone of the hairless world. It gave me something to thoughtfully run my fingers through while thinking.
Plus, I’ve always found shaving with those old silver safety razors dangerous, so I didn’t miss all the bloody bits of toilet paper stuck to shaving cuts on my face.
Gradually, I grew attached to my hairy face, especially as more hair disappeared and my beard added weight to my head.
Over the years, I’ve gone through different beard styles: the Solzhenitsyn look without a mustache, a pointed Lenin goatee, a bushy Castro, and a long shaggy mountain man beard and mustaches.
By the late 90s, fully shaved and polished men’s heads had copied me and were all the rage, so I had plenty of company on our increasingly hairless streets. But beards as face decor were still absent, so I looked as fashionable as Santa Claus.
Finally, around 2010, hipster beards became a new trending look on many celebrity faces, like Russell Crowe, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and every major star except Madonna.
But it was too late for me. Just when my bald, bearded look was finally in place, my facial fur started turning white. One day, looking in the mirror, I knew I had a choice: gray beard or no beard?
So I buzzed my down, trimmed my beard and said, Hallelujah, I’ve been shaved!
However, I left the mustache because the strip of peach fuzz above my lip had always grown at a geologically slow rate. It would have taken decades to grow back, and I wasn’t ready to make a rash decision about my mustache.
When I first took off my beard, it was shocking to see my now mustachioed but otherwise bare face. This was partly because my wonderful (bald) dad had had a mustache for life, so when I trimmed the beard and looked in the mirror, I said, Wow! Hi Dad!
However, my young son Daniel was so traumatized that he covered his eyes and refused to look at me for several days. He wanted his own father back, but I liked the quirky, slightly silly look of a mustache, and eventually my son reluctantly accepted me back as a dad.
Yet hardly anyone else even noticed that I had taken off my beard. Most people just said, you look different. Have you let your mustache grow? although I’ve had one for over 20 years.
It turned out that people notice the presence of something more than the absence of another. Other friends said you looked like a policeman, since that was the only place where mustaches were fashionable then.
Now, years later, mustaches are finally having their moment, and a lot of people are embracing the unserious look. According to lifestyle expertswere in the mustache era at full force, with everyone from pop legends Justin Bieber and Harry Styles to TV star Jacob Elordi sporting them.
With my sparkling head and my whiskered lip, will I finally be fashionable?
Hmm with everyone bald, bearded and mustachioed, maybe it’s time to try something different again. Maybe I’ll finally try to grow hair?
I just need to find some bear grease.
|
Sources
2/ https://montrealgazette.com/opinion/columnists/josh-freed-now-that-my-stache-is-trendy-time-to-blaze-a-new-trail
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
comments
Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively yet civil discussion forum and encourages all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments can take up to an hour to be moderated before appearing on the site. We ask that you keep your comments relevant and respectful. We’ve enabled email notifications, you’ll now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there’s an update to a comment thread you follow, or if a user follows you comments. See our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.
Join the conversation