Josh Freed: Now that my mustache is in, is it time to chart a new course?

As a trendsetter in men’s hair fashion, maybe it’s time for me to try some bear grease (again) on my bare skull. Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images

Content of the article Uh-oh, maybe I’m fashionable after all.

Content of the article According recent stories on what’s happening this year mustaches are hot, with plenty of Hollywood stars flaunting them now.

Content of the article That’s good news, because I’ve worn a mustache for decades, the last example of my life as a menswear pioneer. As you may have noticed in the attached photo, I have altered hair or hair problems as they say today. The top of my head is so smooth you could roll dough on it, my dome so bare it causes reflections. I helped pioneer this look when I started at McGill, decades before shiny, hairless male heads became all the rage. Like many men with deficient hair, I battled it for several years, sticking my side locks to the shrinking top, what Quebecers once called Lvesque-ing your hair.

Content of the article

Content of the article When my Lvesque hair separation crisis became hopeless, I looked for other remedies. Eventually, I convinced CBC to let me do a TV documentary in Pursuit of the Hirsute. For the film, I traveled across North America to test countless miracle products, from Hair-in-a-Hurry powder to nude creams of today, hair of tomorrow. In California, I was zapped with electricity, blasted with cathode rays, and tried a miracle hormone that would grow hair on some heads from time to time. In Pennsylvania, I visited a famous hair witch whose farm was a Lourdes for balding pilgrims seeking salvation from locks of hair. She coated my head in a 22-ingredient potion infused in a Seagrams whiskey vat, then coated the secret ingredient: bear grease that’s supposed to make you as hairy as a grizzly bear.

Content of the article But it turned out to be more like bare fat. Fortunately, by then I had discovered that being bald had its advantages. My hair was never soaked in the rain and most of the strands fell out before turning gray. Also, I saved a fortune in haircuts around $12,000 and more over a lifetime. Instead, I compensated by growing a hairy beard, the methadone of the hairless world. It gave me something to thoughtfully run my fingers through while thinking. Plus, I’ve always found shaving with those old silver safety razors dangerous, so I didn’t miss all the bloody bits of toilet paper stuck to shaving cuts on my face. Gradually, I grew attached to my hairy face, especially as more hair disappeared and my beard added weight to my head.

Content of the article Over the years, I’ve gone through different beard styles: the Solzhenitsyn look without a mustache, a pointed Lenin goatee, a bushy Castro, and a long shaggy mountain man beard and mustaches. By the late 90s, fully shaved and polished men’s heads had copied me and were all the rage, so I had plenty of company on our increasingly hairless streets. But beards as face decor were still absent, so I looked as fashionable as Santa Claus. Finally, around 2010, hipster beards became a new trending look on many celebrity faces, like Russell Crowe, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and every major star except Madonna. But it was too late for me. Just when my bald, bearded look was finally in place, my facial fur started turning white. One day, looking in the mirror, I knew I had a choice: gray beard or no beard?

Content of the article So I buzzed my down, trimmed my beard and said, Hallelujah, I’ve been shaved! However, I left the mustache because the strip of peach fuzz above my lip had always grown at a geologically slow rate. It would have taken decades to grow back, and I wasn’t ready to make a rash decision about my mustache. When I first took off my beard, it was shocking to see my now mustachioed but otherwise bare face. This was partly because my wonderful (bald) dad had had a mustache for life, so when I trimmed the beard and looked in the mirror, I said, Wow! Hi Dad! However, my young son Daniel was so traumatized that he covered his eyes and refused to look at me for several days. He wanted his own father back, but I liked the quirky, slightly silly look of a mustache, and eventually my son reluctantly accepted me back as a dad.

Content of the article Yet hardly anyone else even noticed that I had taken off my beard. Most people just said, you look different. Have you let your mustache grow? although I’ve had one for over 20 years. It turned out that people notice the presence of something more than the absence of another. Other friends said you looked like a policeman, since that was the only place where mustaches were fashionable then. Now, years later, mustaches are finally having their moment, and a lot of people are embracing the unserious look. According to lifestyle expertswere in the mustache era at full force, with everyone from pop legends Justin Bieber and Harry Styles to TV star Jacob Elordi sporting them. With my sparkling head and my whiskered lip, will I finally be fashionable? Hmm with everyone bald, bearded and mustachioed, maybe it’s time to try something different again. Maybe I’ll finally try to grow hair? I just need to find some bear grease. [email protected] Josh Freed: The only thing worse than the weather is the forecast Freed: I’m Ready For Everyday Life with subtitles [POPS WINE CORK]

Content of the article

