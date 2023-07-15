Rihanna’s white mini dress pregnant with A$AP Rocky: photos – Hollywood Life









Rihanna kissed her baby bump in a white mini dress as she dated her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The 35-year-old singer shone in the cropped, sleeveless style that hugged her stomach as she shopped at the Westfield Century City luxury mall on Friday, July 14. Wild x Fenty The designer looked elegant as always, pairing the dress with a pair of silver stiletto sandals, gold hoop earrings and a snakeskin hobo-style handbag over her left shoulder. Rihanna also appeared to remain somewhat incognito with a large pair of white round sunglasses over her face as she walked through the parking lot, followed by A$AP. As always, the Fenty Skin founders’ complexion looked flawless, which was captured from a side angle with her hair braided in a bun. At one point, the GRAMMY winner put both hands on her bump as she walked back to their car. More about Rihanna A$AP, what Rakim Mayer, paired in a great pair of sunglasses itself with a futuristic rimless option. The 34-year-old rapper also rocked an oversized biker-style leather jacket over a white tank top and what appeared to be a pair of faded jeans. A small bottle of water could be spotted on his right hand as A$AP stayed hydrated during one of the hottest summer days in Los Angeles so far. Rihanna and A$AP’s second child is expected very soon, as the singer announced her pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February. Dressed in a fitted red bodysuit under an oversized jumpsuit, she cradled her performance top bump to signal to the audience that she was waiting, jumping quickly into her B-hit Better Have My Money. The couple also share their son Rza, who turned 1 in May with a party attended by friends and family! Just two weeks ago, Rihanna, A$AP and baby Rza also enjoyed the sunshine in her hometown of Barbados as they presumably visited her family on the island. Hot Items Currently trendy now



