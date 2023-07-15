



Over the past decade, the world’s biggest fashion houses have engaged in a sneaker arms race, rolling out increasingly flamboyant styles aimed at turning heads, eliciting clicks and gaining traction. in the booming luxury market. Loafers, on the other hand, have quietly held their court at the opposite end of the sartorial spectrum: a sensible and versatile option for men whose wardrobes are defined by tradition, not trends. But in a post-pandemic world where classic menswear is making a comeback, these once disparate shapes have started to feel and, in some cases, look more alike than ever. At a time when pairing sneakers with a suit is anything but subversive, splashy, eye-catching loafers have become the unexpected choice for adding visual punch to an outfit. Our customers are more and more educated and attracted to loafers, says Reginald Christian, menswear market manager for Saks Fifth Avenue. In reference to Guccis wide range of cuban heel, media and collaboration options (the latest of which includes exceptional styles created with Adidas and sporting a colorful remix of German three-stripe sports brands), he says, it’s this idea of, okay, you’ve got the classic horse bit what else can we offer that still feels in the realm of a slip-on, easy, dress-casual shoe? In addition to the revisited basics currently offered by Gucci, Saint LaurentAnd Celinethe answer includes casablancas Masao San Memphis candy-colored loafers and Manolo Blahniks Padstow raffia slip-ons, which feature a soft, pliable leather heel to complement the laissez-faire attitude of their woven uppers. More from Robb Report The Memphis colorblock moccasin from Casablanca. For Christopher Echevarria, of Blackstock and Weber, the desire to inject loafers with the visual flair of his favorite sneakers was what drove the company’s launch in 2018. I wanted to choose a shoe that was an icon, a static piece of American menswear. what’s better than the moccasin? he says, citing the Nike Air Force 1s (and their endless permutations) as a model. Since its inception, Blackstock & Weber has delivered versions in everything from pony hair animal print to genuine tennis ball felt. Even the labels’ full-color leather models add intrigue with their unconventional notched soles. The story continues Blackstock & Webers Ellis penny loafers in a fuzzy tennis ball texture exclusively for Palmes Fresh materials and bold color combinations naturally make these plush loafers stand out on the shelves, but what about wearing them? It turns out that this part is actually quite simple. Wear them just like you would your favorite pair of sneakers, says Lawrence Schlossman, co-host of the men’s style podcast throwing strokeswho likes to pair trendy loafers with a standard uniform of button-up shirts and jeans. Celines Bulky Penny Chunky Loafers But it’s more than a question of aesthetics, comfort has always been the defining characteristic of sneakers and the main selling point. I wanted something to wear to the office and to dinner at night, then come home and not have to put bandages on my feet, says Chad Kramer, CEO of of the bull, from this Italian-made Centesimo loafer label. The style is a typical penny-loafer shape with a wooden stacked heel, but crafted from buttery-soft goat suede in multi-color options with contrasting linen uppers, and evokes not only sneaker panache but also its ready-to-use sweetness. Hundred Del Toros two-tone Of course, adopting loud loafers doesn’t mean ditching sneakers or even office-ready oxblood pennies. Think of them as a versatile option for adding color and personality without stripping the polish, unlike sneakers, which can never be really dressed up as much as they serve to relax everything around them. Just note that the two are not perfectly interchangeable: fans of Yeezys and high-top sneakers might find it difficult to adopt the trend. I get the appeal of a guy going from a really cool, loud, playful sneaker to this similar take on a loafer, says Schlossman. But it’s definitely a mix, not a complete substitution. Robb’s Best Report Sign up for Robb Report Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

