This Week in Style: Fashion Takes Action, Canada Updates Its Clean Beauty Legislation, and Thom Browne Takes Paris

Sustainability Update

Open this photo in the gallery: The Fashion Takes Actions ReMode event in May, which featured talks, a clothing swap and a vendor marketing venue with businesses all focused on reuse, repair, resale, rental and recycling.Olga Hutsul/Handout

The United Nations wants fashion marketers to do better

Sustainable fashion has become an umbrella term for brands aiming to protect both the environment and the workers who produce clothes. The growing popularity of the terms may be a sign that the fashion industry, dominated by mass-produced styles that move quickly from catwalk to store, is waking up to its role in overconsumption, waste and carbon emissions (which the UN estimates at 10%). global carbon impact). But some fashion brands exaggerate the sustainability of their products, says Nikki Byrne, director of Fashion Takes Action, an organization currently conducting a government-backed study of Canadian consumer attitudes and behaviors toward sustainable and circular fashion. There is constant misinformation and so much greenwashing, says Byrne. Even if well-meaning, fashion marketers often don’t understand the science or why there is 50 certifications or more to verify durability, which can make it difficult for consumers to understand what they are buying. The more data brands can share, the more educated consumers are. A new Sustainable Fashion Communication Handbook calls on the global fashion industry to do just that.

The playbook, published last week by UNEP and the UN on climate change Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, calls on the fashion media to tackle misinformation, reduce messaging that perpetuates overconsumption, redirect consumers towards more sustainable lifestyles, and demand greater action from businesses and policymakers. About a hundred companies, including LVMH, Chanel, Nike and PUMA, are signatories to the charter and report on their progress in respecting it. The playbook really talks about the power of advertising and marketing and the role they play in consumption. Brands need to take more responsibility, says Byrne.

clean beauty

Open this photo in the gallery: An update to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act means clean beauty advocates can push for greater transparency about harmful ingredients in personal care products.misuma/AFP/Getty Images

S-5 bills and your future beauty purchases

The Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA), which regulates everything from vehicle emissions to the ingredients in your lipstick, was modernized for the first time since it was introduced in 1999 in June, with draft assent Bill S-5. The updated legislation codifies that every individual in Canada has the right to a healthy environment. This is a legislative framework to protect human health, and what we put on our bodies and faces is part of it, says Jen Lee, head of impact at Beautycounter, a US company that has lobbied in Ottawa this spring, meeting with MPs to raise issues such as codifying the list of banned ingredients, banning the use of phthalates in cosmetics and closing the ingredient loophole. Lee says it’s a win for the beauty industry, but it only scratches the surface.

Currently in Canada, the Critical list of cosmetic ingredients bans or restricts just over 600 ingredients for use in cosmetics. But in some cases, not all of the ingredients in a product may be listed on its label, Lee says. This is because Health Canada protects confidential business information, which allows Canadian companies to claim that scientific studies on a product’s ingredients are confidential intellectual property. It’s a loophole so the ingredients aren’t leaked to the public, Lee says. There should be a way to disclose harmful ingredients while protecting intellectual property, but the laws are dirty. Now we can use the updated CEPA as a precedent to push for new regulations, true transparency and ensuring that there are no harmful products.

On the track

Open this photo in the gallery: A model walks the runway during the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3 in Paris.Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

An American in Paris

New York designer Thom Browne’s signature look is unmistakably subversively American. Using the corporate uniform of a tight-fitting suit as a starting point, Browne (who is also president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America), shrinks and overpuffs proportions to create fantastical collections that play with individuality. and compliance. Her American roots, theatrical showmanship and focus on craftsmanship made her first appearance on the Parisian haute couture catwalk calendar on July 3 one of the hottest tickets of the season. At the Palais Garnier opera house, Browne filled the audience with identical two-dimensional cutouts of well-trimmed gentlemen. On stage, models walked through a flock of pigeons in Spring 2024 looks that layered bell-shaped silhouettes, underwater embroidery and an array of checks and grayscale checks.

Home calls

Open this photo in the gallery: Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne in his couture studio in Paris in 1997.PIERRE GUILLAUD/Getty Images

From Paco Rabanne to Rabanne

Chanel, Dior and Saint Laurent live in the spirit of their original master designers, Coco Chanel, Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent. And here is Rabanne, the new brand of the creation and perfume house embodied by Paco Rabanne, who died last winter at the age of 83. On the eve of his 60th birthday, Paco Rabanne becomes Rabanne. Simplified and more international in spirit, the name change to Rabanne represents a pivotal moment for the Maison as it celebrates a decade of remarkable growth and looks forward to shaping a new future uniting fashion and beauty as a signature and a unique lifestyle, says the company. press release, and to inaugurate this brand universe, Rabanne Makeup will make its debut this fall.