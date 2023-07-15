Kate Middleton wears a green dress from Self Portrait at Wimbledon today





Kate, Princess of Wales, 41, looked flawless today in the women’s final at Wimbledon. The princess wore an outfit from one of her favorite brands, Self Portrait, for the occasion today. Kate opted to wear Self Portrait’s Lime Boucle Collared Chiffon Midi Dress which retails for $420. This is a new purchase for the princess, who has never worn this outfit before. Her description reads, “Like a cool breeze, this green midi dress is perfect for garden parties and alfresco lunches.

“Framed in short sleeves and a fitted bouclé top, it’s belted at the waist to flatter the shape, before blending into a pleated chiffon midi skirt. “Pair it with sunglasses and sandals for a summer-ready look. Check the size guide to find your perfect fit.” The princess accessorized pearl earrings from Cassandra Goad today, which cost a whopping £4,927. Their description reads: “The Real Pearl Co. – Elegant earrings in 925 silver gold plated with 7.5 mm white pearls forming a flower, on large butterflies, as worn by the Duchess of Cambridge at the baptism of Prince Louis.”

As noted in the description, Kate wore these earrings to a poignant occasion in 2018 for the christening of her third child. Therefore, it is likely that the jewelry holds a special meaning for the Princess of Wales. Kate also wore her Halcyon Days bracelet, which she debuted in 2020. For shoes, she donned a new pair of Gianvito Rossi slingback pumps. Additionally, the princess could be seen wearing an Emmy London “Natasha” clutch in blush which costs 395. The Princess of Wales is the Royal Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which is why she always presents the trophies at the end of the match.

Royal fans loved the princess’ style today. Twitter user @duchesskatefan_ wrote, “Love Princess Catherine’s hair today!” Another fan, @FairyQueane replied, “It’s been built well at the crown and frames her face beautifully.” @Emma4AboutRoyal commented: “A first at Wimbledon for the Princess! She always wore her hair down (all 21 times she attended Wimbledon), never had her hair up, or half up, half down. styled at this event before. “I already love this hair! I missed this style this year.”

