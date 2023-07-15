Fashion
Top 11 Deals on Fashion and Beauty Products from the Amazon Next Gen Store
First day 2023 (15e 16e July) is here in India. Gen Z fashion enthusiasts can take advantage of the best deals on a range of fashion and beauty products. Amazon Modes New generation store has you covered for everything from vibrant prints and monochromes to neons and oversized fits.
THE New generation store is a one-of-a-kind showcase that empowers and enables the fashion choices of over 470 million digital natives in India. A wide range of products have been specially selected for this cohort, essential clothing, eye-catching shoes, an impressive selection of accessories and much more by more than 200 national and global fashion brands. Shop Levis, Souled Store, MARS, Lacoste, Crocs, Timex, MyGlamm, ONLY, Vero Moda, Tommy Hilfiger, Jack and Jones, AND, Fastrack, Fossil, Puma, Adidas and Loreal, plus other trending brands.
Prime Day presents an ideal opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to elevate their style and beauty. Be sure to become a main member today so you don’t miss this exciting shopping event and unlock a world of fashion and beauty delights. Prime members can enjoy easy returns on their favorite products for hassle-free shopping. New Prime customers can take advantage of attractive cashback offers as well as free shipping on their first order.
That first day (15e 16e July), up your style quotient with some of the hottest products and deals available on the New generation store.
Women’s clothing
Aahwan short dress
With its distinctive cuts and vibrant hues, this floral mini dress is a stylish addition to your wardrobe. The dress has a twist in the front and a tie in the back which gives beautiful details.
LEOTUDE Cotton Blend Oversized Half Sleeve T-Shirts
This fashionable oversized t-shirt with half sleeves and a round neck is made from a premium cotton blend. It’s perfect for a casual get-together with friends or just relaxing at home.
Allen Women’s Solly Jeans
These jeans offer the perfect blend of softness and durability. Embrace the timeless appeal of flared silhouettes while enjoying the versatility of cotton fabric.
Selvia V-Neck Crepe Sleeveless Co-ord Set
Crafted from a luxurious crepe fabric in a lavender hue, this set exudes femininity. The solid workmanship and sleeveless design, along with the flattering V-neckline, add a touch of sophistication.
Men’s clothes
Dennis Lingo Slim Fit Casual Shirt
Experience comfort and style with this 100% pure cotton shirt, pre-washed for a soft finish. Its full button placket and Italian collar make it suitable for all occasions.
Veirdo Oversized Printed T-Shirt
These printed t-shirts are made from 100% washed organic cotton, providing a soft and smooth feel. Its on-trend color combination adds an extra touch of casual appeal, making it perfect for pairing with jeans.
Jewelry/ Accessories
Anushka Sharma Necklace in 925 Sterling Silver 18K Gold Plated GIVA
This chain is made from 925 sterling silver and top quality cubic zirconia and is 18k gold plated. You can shine in style for your special date.
Bella Vita Perfume Set
This collection of 4 mini perfumes brings together the emblematic fragrances of Dominus, Oud, CEO Man and Impact Man. This gift set is ideal for men looking for affordable yet luxurious fragrances that leave a memorable impact.
PUMA Future Rider, unisex sports shoes
Increase your confidence quotient with the Puma Future Rider Twofold Trainers sneakers designed to make a statement. Enjoy the instant comfort provided by PUMA’s IMEVA midsole, while the nylon shank and rubber outsole provide extra support.
Cosmetics & makeup
Maybelline Vinyl Ink Lipstick
Flaunt your pout with Maybelline’s vinyl lipsticks. These glossy, smudge-proof lipsticks are long-lasting with pigments that last up to 16 hours. Enriched with vitamin E and aloe, the vegan formula ensures flawless application and high shine in just one pass.
MyGlamm POPXO Mine Nail Kit
This classic set of 5 nail polishes contains luminous shades of peach, brown, white, black and red. All colors are made with a chip-resistant formula that provides long-lasting wear and salon-worthy shine.
Ready to create the wardrobe of your dreams? Discover all Prime Day 2023 deals here.
Prime members can experience Joy with big savings, great deals, hit entertainment, new launches from big brands and small and medium businesses, free one-day shipping on eligible items, and more. Prime is enjoyed by over 200 million Prime members across 25 countries, including India. Not a member yet? Join Prime for Rs 1,499/year or Rs 299 for one month at amazon.in/prime.
