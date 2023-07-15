Harley-Davidson Fans Use Fashion to Tell Stories at Milwaukee Festival





Harley-Davidson fans arrived in Milwaukee in style, coming from all over the world to celebrate the brand’s 120th anniversary and wearing everything from custom leather cuts to hippie bandanas, creative patches to matching outfits. For the uninitiated, the vests worn by bikers are known as “cuts” because bikers traditionally cut the sleeves off regular denim or leather jackets. The cups also helped keep them cool and provided a way to show off their identity, memories and biker pride. For its 120th anniversary, the company pulled out all the stops with a calendar full of events and fun things to do. The Homecoming Festival takes place at several different locations in Milwaukee, including Veterans Park. Here are some of the best-dressed Harley fans we saw at the park on Saturday. Harley-Davidson is freedom, says Gilis You can’t talk about summer style without a bob. Bucket hats add protection and safety from the sun, but they also make you feel like a superstar and give you free points for style. Peter Gilis showed up with a Harley-inspired look: a black and orange birthday bucket hat and matching shirt. He came with his two Belgian friends, Peggy Rypens and Patrick Lambregts. For him, Harley is synonymous with freedom. In a hectic world, the motorcycle allows him to let go of his problems, enjoy life and be totally free. Custom cuts and colorful bandanas commemorate the lost father Harley culture is synonymous with nostalgia and for this mother-son duo, the brand holds a special place in their hearts. Roxanne Zetzman and Jeff Zetzman Jr. came to Veterans Park to honor the memory of Jeff Zetzman Sr: a lifelong Harley fan who loved to ride his motorcycle. To keep his memory alive, they showed up wearing tailored leather cuts decorated with Harley Davidson brooches and gave a glimpse of the 60s by rocking colorful bandanas. Roxanne wore a Harley Davidson bandana in the colors of the American flag while her son wore a patterned black one. Calling all members of the Combat Vets Association For Mark Diddle, his fit isn’t just a leather fit, it’s packed with sentimental value and may even help find fellow veterans who ride motorcycles as a hobby. Its leather cut has a special Combat Vets Association patch in the middle, as well as a wide array of patches, including an American flag. The association’s mission is to support and protect those who have defended the country. American accessories are essential, even if you are from Brazil There’s nothing more American than a Harley. However, for this Brazilian duo, Harley is simply a way of life. Joo Carlos and Neusa showed up with a look that mixed both patriotic American flag hats and a full-size Brazilian flag. Harley brings together fans from all over the world and unites them with a love of motorcycles and freedom, this duo is no exception. The twins talk about a united family, creating fond memories Harley Davidson is also a brotherhood between close-knit families who like to have a good time swinging and riding motorcycles. Twins Gilberto and Leonardo Gonzalez from Monterrey, Mexico were thrilled to attend the birthday with their family and meet new people. They showed up wearing matching red long-sleeved shirts, and one of the Gonzalez brothers wore a leather cut with unique patches from the Coyote Chapter in Monterrey. Both wore denim baseball caps with Harley Davidson pins. For them, Harley is all about spending time with loved ones and creating great memories.

