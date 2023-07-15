Fashion
Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz: tantalizing clash in the men’s Wimbledon final
Novak Djokovic against Carlos Alcaraz. Eternal Grand Slam winner against the leader of the next generation and the Wimbledon men’s final, many wanted.
Djokovic and Alcaraz will meet on Sunday in a tantalizing final between two of the sport’s most in-form players in a match with a lot at stake. The winner will leave London with not only the Wimbledon crown but also No. 1 status. global.
Djokovic even admitted the excitement of a clash with Alcaraz the day after his semi-final win over Jannik Sinner.
I think judging by the performances we’ve seen from all the players, I think this is probably the best final we could have, he told reporters. We are both in good shape. Both played well.
I guess I want to take that title definitely. I look forward to this. It’s going to be a big challenge, the biggest challenge I can have right now from any angle: physical, mental, emotional.
Although Djokovic believed Alcaraz was hungry for success, he said he had similar feelings.
I’m hungry too, so let’s have a feast.
Alcaraz’s remarkable rise to the pinnacle of tennis has been rapid, so much so that at this year’s French Open he was seen by many as the favorite to win what would have been his second tennis title. Grand Slam.
As he passed through opponents on clay, a surface on which he, like compatriot Rafael Nadal, became dominant, those beliefs were reinforced.
And against Djokovic in the semis, he held his own against the 36-year-old for much of the game, even playing the best tennis at times.
However, at the start of the third set, disaster struck when he began to suffer severe cramps which hampered his style of play while in action. He then lost the match, ending hopes of a maiden French Open title.
After the match, Alcaraz later said the nerves and strain caused cramps throughout his body.
This time the 20-year-old is keen to prevent something similar from happening again, saying the hell is watching his psychologist who he says he has been working with since 2020 to help him through the process.
I will talk with her about how to prepare for this match, this important moment for me, which is not going to be easy, the current world No. 1 told reporters after his victory over Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.
He added: I will (will) try to enter the court with less nerves than I probably had at Roland-Garros, in the semi-finals. I will try (will) to pull all the nerves, I will try to take advantage of this moment because probably in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros, I probably did not enjoy the first set at all.
I will do something different from the game. I prepare for the match a little differently from Roland-Garros. It will be different for me. I hope not to have cramp during the final.
For Djokovic, he has another chance to make history on Sunday.
Having already achieved the record for Grand Slam men’s singles titles with his 23rd at Roland Garros last month, Djokovic can equal Margaret Court for the most singles titles of all time with a win at Wimbledon.
The Serb can also match Roger Federer on eight for the most Wimbledon titles in men’s singles and a victory on Sunday would be his third Grand Slam of the year, giving him the opportunity at the US Open later this year to finish a grand slam of all. four majors in one calendar year.
It hasn’t been done since Steffi Graf won all four Grand Slams as well as Olympic gold in women’s singles in 1988. Rod Laver was the last man to accomplish the feat, in 1969.
With six of the last eight Grand Slams under his belt, Djokovic says staying focused on the bigger games has gotten him to this point.
Well, it’s no secret that Grand Slam tournaments are the highest priority for me, the highest goals on my list of priorities, he said. Every time I start the season, I want to peak in those four tournaments. I try to organize my schedule, my training schedule, and my preparation weeks, and all the tournaments, according to these priorities.
I feel like the job isn’t done until I lift the trophy – hopefully – and play the final of a grand slam. I put myself, once again, in this position. Of course, I’m very happy.
