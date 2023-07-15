The Man Behind The Meme Dress Accused Of Trying To Kill His Wife





The internet is in shock after it was revealed that Keir Johnston, the Scotsman behind 2015’s viral sensation ‘The Dress’, is charged with the attempted murder of his wife. Johnston came to public attention in 2015 when a photo of his mother-in-law’s dress split the internet over whether it was white and gold Or blue and black. A man whose stepmother’s blue and black dress went viral is accused of trying to kill his wifehttps://t.co/TqP6kmQKho pic.twitter.com/TiI04TlOtf — Phillip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 15, 2023 Johnston appeared in the High Court in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday. He is accused of attempting to murder his wife of eight years, Grace Johnston. According The temperatureJohnston is accused of carrying out an 11-year series of abuse during their relationship during which he repeatedly used physical abuse and coercion against Grace until he finally tried to kill her pinning her to the ground and compressing her neck. in March 2022. Johnston rose to internet fame in 2015 after Cecilia Bleasdale, Grace’s mother, sent her daughter a photo of the dress she was planning to wear to the couple’s wedding. The dress was blue in color with black lace but Grace saw it and thought it was white and gold. It was later shared on Tumblr by wedding guest Caitlin McNeill, where it went viral. Soon after, the whole world was wondering what color it was. The meme quickly propelled the couple to a brief period of internet fame, culminating in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Showwhere the host presented the couple with a check for $10,000 and a trip to the Caribbean. However, the new allegations seem to suggest that the couple’s “real life” reality was much more strained. Between 2019 and March 2022, Johnston allegedly got his wife into a headache and dragged her out of a club. He is also claimed to have punched her through the open window of a vehicle. In addition to threats of physical violence, Johnston has been accused of isolating Grace from friends and family. He also reportedly controlled her finances to the extent that she depended on him for funds. In a dark and ironic twist, “The Dress” meme was once used in a nationwide awareness campaign to combat domestic violence. Johnston denied all the allegations in court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is to be set before a trial which will take place next year.

Handsome Paul

Beau Paul is a freelance writer from Austin, Texas. Beau also wrote stories and dialogue for the gaming industry for several years before becoming an entertainment journalist.

