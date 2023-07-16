Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in a men’s Wimbledon final for the ages

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Novak Djokovic paid Carlos Alcaraz a hefty compliment.

Before they face off in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, Djokovic was asked to gauge Alcaraz and he compared the kid to himself.

Pretty good company.

He was incredibly successful in adapting to the surfaces and (the) demands and challenges of opponents on any given day, Djokovic said. I see this as a great trait, as a great virtue. I consider that one of my biggest strengths throughout my career, that I’ve been able to constantly develop, adapt and adjust my game, depending on the challenges, basically. This is what he does very early in his career.

And Alcaraz’s assessment of Djokovic?

He has no weaknesses. He’s a really complete guy, a really complete player. He is incredible. He doesn’t do anything wrong on the pitch, Alcaraz said. Physically he is a beast. Mentally, he’s a beast. Everything is incredible for him.

The match on the center court of the All England Club to close the fortnight is absolutely what the two men have been waiting for. Like almost everyone.

What more could a tennis fan ask for?

He is very motivated. He’s young. He is hungry, observed Djokovic. I’m hungry too, so let’s have a feast.

It’s a showdown between one of the greatest players of all time, many consider him THE greatest in Djokovic, who is 36, against a new rising star at Alcaraz, who is 20. It’s the biggest age gap between two male Grand Slam finalists since 1974, and Djokovic would become Wimbledon’s oldest male champion in the Open era.

Alcaraz is ranked No. 1, Djokovic is No. 2 (but has spent more weeks at No. 1 than anyone else, male or female).

They showed they were a cut above the rest with straight-set wins in Thursday’s semi-finals: Alcaraz never gave number 3 Daniil Medvedev a chance while beating him 6-3, 6 -3, 6-3; Djokovic had a few tough moments that he had to navigate but took down number 8 Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4).

Medvedev went so far as to place Alcaraz in the category of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis: Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

He’s a bit like them, Medvedev said.

Djokovic has won 23 Grand Slam titles, more than any man in tennis history over a century, and is aiming for his record eighth Wimbledon men’s record, including a fifth in a row.

Alcaraz is a generational talent, the first teenager to complete a year at the top of the ATP rankings. He won the US Open last year and is now a contender for a second major championship.

On top of all that, this is a rematch from the French Open semi-finals last month. The first two rounds of this contest have been delightfully entertaining, filled with newsworthy snaps from both.

It was tense. It was tight. It was terrifying.

And then it all came crashing down when Alcaraz succumbed to full body cramps which he attributed, at least in part, to nerves from facing Djokovic on that stage and with those stakes. Djokovic ran away with the victory there, winning each of the last two sets by a score of 6-1.

We had a very good game until he started having physical difficulties in Paris, Djokovic said. We really raised the level of tennis very high. I think it was great for the public and for us players to be part of it.

Unsurprisingly, Alcaraz wants another shot at Djokovic.

I had been talking about it for a fortnight.

Gives you extra motivation. It’s more special to play a final against a legend of our sport, said Alcaraz. Well, if I win, it could be amazing for me to not only win a title at Wimbledon, but to do it against Novak, that would be super special.

___

Howard Fendrich has been the APs tennis writer since 2002. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports