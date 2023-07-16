Fashion
Julia Roberts broke an unwritten rule from the Oscars in 2001
It would be very rare to read a list of “Best Oscar Dresses Ever” and not see Julia Roberts wearing Valentino on it.
In 2001, Julia Roberts was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Erin Brockovich. The 73rd Academy Awards were unforgettable for Julia, as was the dress she wore that night. Julia would win the golden statue and the hearts of carpet watchers everywhere.
Her black and white Valentino dress would go on to be known as one of the most iconic Oscar dresses of all time, and for more than one reason.
Except did you know the real story behind the dress and how Julia broke an unwritten Oscars fashion rule?
At the Oscars in 2001, Julia pulled off her most iconic red carpet look of all time. For showbiz’s biggest night, the future Oscar-winning actress wore one of the titans of red carpet glamour, Valentino.
Her Valentino dress exuded classic glamor and was a dramatic mix of velvet and satin with an eye-catching line of white satin piping that flowed down the V-neck dress.
It wasn’t your basic black dress, far from it. Ravishing details such as the peekaboo panel on the bust and the tulle fishtail train finished with white satin stripes have all worked together to make this a true classic.
She accessorized her dress with a classic Van Cleef and Arpels diamond bracelet and cluster earrings. She kept her makeup pretty to match and swept her hair up into a sleekly styled bun. All topped off with his megawatt smile, of course.
With all the coverage the Oscars get these days, it’s hard to imagine anyone being truly surprised by a dress. But Julia Roberts’ Oscar dress stunned the world.
It was really classic, yes, because of its old-Hollywood style, but also because it was actually a vintage dress.
One of the original models, Helena Christensen, first wore the dress as part of the Valentinos AW92 couture presentation. The collection was inspired by classic Hollywood and Helena would have reminded Valentino Garavani of 1930s screen siren Heddy Lamarr.
Another super came after, as Christy Turlington graced the pages of the October 1992 edition of Harpers Bazaar wearing the magical monochrome number. The publication called it the most glamorous dress of the era.
How would Julia wear it on the biggest night of her career and also make Oscar fashion history by wearing the dress?
Yes, Julia broke an unspoken rule at the Oscars by rejecting the tradition of having a new dress tailored for her and then an award show rarity.
While a new spirit of sustainable clothing has emerged on the red carpet in recent years, 2001 was truly a pivotal year and Julia Roberts is credited with inspiring the vintage dress trend on the red carpet.
She wasn’t the only one, Winona Ryder quietly led the charge wearing a 1940s Pauline Trigere gown to the Oscars the previous year.
While René Zellweger also went vintage at the Oscars in 2001, looking like a ray of sunshine in a 1959 canary yellow chiffon dress by French designer Jean Desss.
Yet his elegant vintage Valentino column had a major impact on fashion.
Amber Jane Butchart, a fashion historian, told the Guardian that the 2000s marked a key period for what she calls the acceptance of vintage.
Seeing A-list stars on the red carpet has helped turn second-hand clothes into vintage style, she told the publication in 2016.
It helped demystify associations with vintage clothing, and particularly second-hand glamour, by showing that a vintage dress could have just as much power and feel as exclusive as something that had been custom-designed.
This was the third time Julias was nominated for an Oscar, she had previously been nominated for Steel Magnolias and Pretty Woman.
Julia took the stage to accept her Best Actress Oscar, beating favorites like Juliette Binoche for Chocolate and Ellen Burstyn for Requiem for a Dream.
While she was on stage, the beautiful brunette exclaimed: I love it here!. Then, with a quick note to the conductor, she said: You’re so quick with that stick, but why don’t you sit down, I may never be here again.
Recently, Valentino himself called this moment the highlight of his nearly 50-year-long career.
He said The Telegraph: I have dressed so many people but I have to be sincere. The person who made me feel so very, very happy was Julia Roberts.
When she got the Oscar for Erin Brockovich, I watched it on TV and really was so excited that she appeared in my dress, he continued.
In the documentary about her life and legacy in fashion, the revered designer explained: It was the most sensational dress seen on a celebrity. He created the new fashion item, vintage.
|
Sources
2/ https://evoke.ie/2023/07/15/style/dress-drama-julia-roberts-oscars-2001
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bamford x King Nerd Tennis Snoopy GMT info
- Julia Roberts broke an unwritten rule from the Oscars in 2001
- Mentech Partners with Chinese Cycling Team to Sponsor Xe1 Smartwatch
- PM Modi reaches Delhi after ‘concluding productive visit’ to UAE
- Must Be Admitted – Daily Event
- Live broadcasts throughout the week
- Bull market buys: 2 stocks just waiting to soar
- Streaming industry faces crunch to boost diversity and innovation
- Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #28
- Tennessee Football fined $8 million, reportedly vacating 11 wins for NCAA violations under ex-coach Jeremy Pruitt
- 7-Day International News Agenda | Barron’s
- US sends F-16 fighter jets to protect ships from Iranian seizures in Gulf region