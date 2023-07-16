Julia Roberts broke an unwritten rule from the Oscars in 2001

It would be very rare to read a list of “Best Oscar Dresses Ever” and not see Julia Roberts wearing Valentino on it.

In 2001, Julia Roberts was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Erin Brockovich. The 73rd Academy Awards were unforgettable for Julia, as was the dress she wore that night. Julia would win the golden statue and the hearts of carpet watchers everywhere.

Her black and white Valentino dress would go on to be known as one of the most iconic Oscar dresses of all time, and for more than one reason.

Except did you know the real story behind the dress and how Julia broke an unwritten Oscars fashion rule?

Julia Roberts’ iconic Oscar dress. Photo: Berliner Studio Inc/REX/Shutterstock

At the Oscars in 2001, Julia pulled off her most iconic red carpet look of all time. For showbiz’s biggest night, the future Oscar-winning actress wore one of the titans of red carpet glamour, Valentino.

Her Valentino dress exuded classic glamor and was a dramatic mix of velvet and satin with an eye-catching line of white satin piping that flowed down the V-neck dress.

It wasn’t your basic black dress, far from it. Ravishing details such as the peekaboo panel on the bust and the tulle fishtail train finished with white satin stripes have all worked together to make this a true classic.

She accessorized her dress with a classic Van Cleef and Arpels diamond bracelet and cluster earrings. She kept her makeup pretty to match and swept her hair up into a sleekly styled bun. All topped off with his megawatt smile, of course.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

With all the coverage the Oscars get these days, it’s hard to imagine anyone being truly surprised by a dress. But Julia Roberts’ Oscar dress stunned the world.

It was really classic, yes, because of its old-Hollywood style, but also because it was actually a vintage dress.

One of the original models, Helena Christensen, first wore the dress as part of the Valentinos AW92 couture presentation. The collection was inspired by classic Hollywood and Helena would have reminded Valentino Garavani of 1930s screen siren Heddy Lamarr.

Another super came after, as Christy Turlington graced the pages of the October 1992 edition of Harpers Bazaar wearing the magical monochrome number. The publication called it the most glamorous dress of the era.

How would Julia wear it on the biggest night of her career and also make Oscar fashion history by wearing the dress?

Julia Roberts with then-boyfriend Benjamin Bratt. Image: Getty Images

Yes, Julia broke an unspoken rule at the Oscars by rejecting the tradition of having a new dress tailored for her and then an award show rarity.

While a new spirit of sustainable clothing has emerged on the red carpet in recent years, 2001 was truly a pivotal year and Julia Roberts is credited with inspiring the vintage dress trend on the red carpet.

She wasn’t the only one, Winona Ryder quietly led the charge wearing a 1940s Pauline Trigere gown to the Oscars the previous year.

While René Zellweger also went vintage at the Oscars in 2001, looking like a ray of sunshine in a 1959 canary yellow chiffon dress by French designer Jean Desss.

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Yet his elegant vintage Valentino column had a major impact on fashion.

Amber Jane Butchart, a fashion historian, told the Guardian that the 2000s marked a key period for what she calls the acceptance of vintage.

Seeing A-list stars on the red carpet has helped turn second-hand clothes into vintage style, she told the publication in 2016.

It helped demystify associations with vintage clothing, and particularly second-hand glamour, by showing that a vintage dress could have just as much power and feel as exclusive as something that had been custom-designed.

Photo: Lee Celano/AFP via Getty Images

This was the third time Julias was nominated for an Oscar, she had previously been nominated for Steel Magnolias and Pretty Woman.

Julia took the stage to accept her Best Actress Oscar, beating favorites like Juliette Binoche for Chocolate and Ellen Burstyn for Requiem for a Dream.

While she was on stage, the beautiful brunette exclaimed: I love it here!. Then, with a quick note to the conductor, she said: You’re so quick with that stick, but why don’t you sit down, I may never be here again.

Julia giving her Oscar speech. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Recently, Valentino himself called this moment the highlight of his nearly 50-year-long career.

He said The Telegraph: I have dressed so many people but I have to be sincere. The person who made me feel so very, very happy was Julia Roberts.

When she got the Oscar for Erin Brockovich, I watched it on TV and really was so excited that she appeared in my dress, he continued.

In the documentary about her life and legacy in fashion, the revered designer explained: It was the most sensational dress seen on a celebrity. He created the new fashion item, vintage.