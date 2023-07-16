Skupski and Koolhof beat Granollers and Zeballos to win the men’s doubles final at Wimbledon





WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Neal Skupski became the second British Open-era player to win the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon after teaming with Wesley Koolhof on Saturday to beat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-4 finally . It’s a first Grand Slam title for Skupski and Koolhof, who lost in the US Open final last year. Holding this beauty is very, very special, said Koolhof, who comes from the Netherlands, as he held the trophy on center court. Ons Jabeur says losing the Wimbledon final was the most painful loss of his career. Jabeur failed against Marketa Vondrousova. The score was 6-4, 6-4. Diede De Groot won her 11th straight Grand Slam title by beating doubles partner Jiske Griffioen 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet for the Wimbledon championship. The Sunday game at the Center is quite enticing. Alcaraz is ranked No. 1. Marketa Vondrousova has become the first unranked woman to win Wimbledon. She beat 2022 runners-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final. The two top seeds faced just one break point in the final, which they saved, and broke for a decisive 3-2 lead in the second set. Skupski joined Jonathan Marray as the only British players to win the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon in the professional era, which began in 1968. Marray did so in 2012. That feeling at the moment isn’t getting any better, Skupski said. He is also the first Briton to win both mixed doubles and men’s doubles at the All England Club since Leslie Godfree in 1926. Skupski won two mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon with Desirae Krawczyk, in 2021 and 2022. Granollers and Zeballos were contesting their third Grand Slam final as a duo after losing the title match at the US Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021. ___ AP-tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

