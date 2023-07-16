wedding dress: The man who orchestrated the viral wedding dress – which blew up the internet 5 years ago – accused of attempting to murder his wife





A man who made headlines eight years ago after a story about a color-blocking wedding dress hit the internet is now charged with attempting to murder his wife. Keir Johnston, 38, now faces charges of attempted murder and domestic assault. He appeared in Glasgow High Court. According to several British press outlets such as The Times, National Desk and Metro UK, Johnston subjected his wife to physical and emotional abuse for 11 years. According to a report by The temperatureJohnston attempted to strangle his wife, cornered her in a wall and threatened her with a knife, between April 2019 and March 2022. He is also accused of emotional abuse, as he attempted to cut his wife from his circle of friends and to regulate his finances. The couple who stayed in Colonsay in Scotland became internet celebrities when a photo of the dress the mother of the bride wore at the event went viral as internet users tried to guess if the striped design was blue or black or white and gold. The dress landed the couple on several high-profile talk shows such as The Ellen Degeneres Show where the couple shared how a simple family debate over dress color made them global. We had been arguing about it for weeks, Caitlin told DeGeneres about the dress. It tore the community apart. We were losing our minds. The duo were rewarded with $10,000 and a trip to Granada after admitting the dress was indeed colored blue and black. The Salvation Army, a non-governmental organization that deals with the subject of domestic violence and assault, featured a battered, fragile-looking woman in black and blue, wearing a white and gold dress, in an advertisement for a campaign against domestic violence. The caption for the posters reads: why is it so hard to see black and blue? The only illusion is if you think it was his choice. One in six women is a victim of abuse. Stop abuse against women.

