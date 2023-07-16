I’m 5ft tall and finally found a cute and comfy maxi dress that doesn’t overwhelm my frame





Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below. It comes from a tag that Jennifer Garner wears. Jenni Kayne Jenni Kayne ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/dspoluo87oQjTaTUOuhAng–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTcyMA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/e6c34390bcdc3216a577d264e4 698d3c” class=”caas -img”/> As someone who is 5 and a half feet tall (on a good day), I know the pain of shopping for long clothing. The cropped pants hit my ankles, and the ambitious maxi dresses often look like they have a train rather than something wearable without 4-inch heels. I’m rarely a person in heels for everyday looks, so I’m looking for a comfy, casual maxi dress that I can wear with my favorite flats. When I received the Jenni Dress Kayne Cove Recently, I was excited to test out its portability during the hot summer months. At first sight, the dress, of a worn by Jennifer Garner, a Californian brand, embodied by summer for me. Barefoot, I slipped it on and was delighted to find that it didn’t drag on the floor and hit just above my foot for the ideal maxi silhouette. And through July 31, you can save 15% off the Cove dress and more Jenni Kayne summer styles with code JKSETE15. Jenni Dress Kayne Cove Jenni Kayne Jenni Kayne ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/P6KbPOWRp54QhEKWYLAiRA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/4bd35feb68649c47eb37679be ac5a417″ class=”caas -img”/> $295 $251 Buy now The dress is roomy enough not to be constricting, but it doesn’t overwhelm my small waist thanks to its semi-structured design. I used the thin adjustable straps to pull it up a bit to fit my frame, which ultimately led to an ideal length. Of course, if you’re on the larger side, the dress will hit just above your ankle for an equally flattering look. The 100% cotton material is light and breathable, yet has enough weight and fabric, so on chilly summer nights and days leading up to fall, I can easily layer it with a light jacket or style it with a soft cardigan and airy, like the Short cocoon cardigancrafted in a cotton-linen blend. Jenni Kayne Short Cocoon Cardigan Jenni Kayne Jenni Kayne ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/WraHnARr_9FgcdnxhehfEQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/90cadc738de5de2533c47c183ee 29f32″ class=”caas -img”/> $395 $336 Buy now The cotton Cove dress is designed with a 100% polyester lining, so you can wear it in any color, including the white version I have, without worrying about it showing through. After putting it on, I quickly discovered an inconspicuous feature that I hadn’t noticed initially: the pockets. I’ve been pretty much only interested in dresses with pockets since my college days, kicked off by my love of having a lip balm easily accessible at all times, so I was delighted that the Cove dress has deep side pockets that merge into its side seams so easily, you can’t even tell they’re there. The story continues Buyers also fell in love with the Cove dress, with one simply calling it effortless elegance. They added that it’s incredibly flattering, noting that it’s a timeless piece that can be dressed up or down. Another reviewer praised its simplicity, sharing that it’s so comfortable and easy to wear, yet looks put together. Buyers liked it so much that they even buy it in several colors. Pro Tip: If you want a more fitted look, size below, as the dress is loose. THE Jenni Dress Kayne Cove is my new fall summer dress. You can snag this ultra-wearable maxi dress in white and other colors, with even more Jenny Kayne summer styles, on sale with code JKSETE15 until July 31. Jenni Kayne Jenni Kayne ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/i0vHFB96EK17zLvXaJCzTA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/7fbaa0a05618d38312a31 2b7c47af2dc” class=”caas -img”/> $325 $276 Buy now Jenni Kayne Jenni Kayne ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/e97zkX6nF6u5aNHu1rSO5Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/9a6da59833c3aeecbee0bd1 6a20ae3b0″ class=”caas -img”/> $395 $336 Buy now Jenni Kayne Jenni Kayne ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/fR3ssUZXTLe4Q4jLcFdGyQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/96e1cfdb66feedfff264e5d8 75acac18″ class=”caas -img”/> $325 $276 Buy now For more information on InStyle, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter ! Read the original article at In the style.

