I’m a fashion whiz and you’ve definitely worn your bikini wrong – the right way is so much more stylish





A FASHION ace has revealed that we’ve all been wearing bikinis the wrong way this whole time. Bo Brown, who prides herself on being a helpful fashion source, took to her social media account to share the smart way she wears her bikini. 2 A woman has shared a clever way to wear a bikini bottom as a fancy top Credit: Tik Tok /@bobrownn 2 People were impressed with her fashion genius Credit: Tik Tok /@bobrownn Holding a pair of electric blue bottoms, she told viewers: Never wear your bikini bottoms normally. Dressed in high-waisted jeans, she then removed her white tank top and put on the blue item. She wore it as an off-the-shoulder piece and told people: use them as a fancy top. What do you guys think? TikTok user @bobrownn was then asked in the caption. People couldn’t hold back their praise for the fashion genius as they flocked to the comments section. One person wrote: Creative followed by a smiley face emoji. Another shared: LOVE, as a third simply said: I like it. Bo shares lots of fashion hacks on her TikTok, including different ways to wear bikini tops, easy dress hacks, and color combinations everyone should wear. She’s not the only one in the fashion world dishing out nifty tips and tricks, although one woman has revealed that she wears all her dresses inside out as they turn into skirts. Charlotte Rose told viewers: So you put your dress inside out, you put a belt around it, you turn it around and it’s a skirt. Demonstrating this, she showed off her brand new outfit by pairing the purple ruffled skirt dress with a patterned blue tank top. In the caption, @second.life.studio added: Brb will test this with my entire clothing collection, followed by a recycling emoji. People were quick to comment on the hack as one person said: Wait but that’s genius. Another person shared: As a business casual woman you just doubled my wardrobe. I’ve been doing this for a few years now! It’s so good, but it only works with tiered skirts like that, another person shared, to which TikTok user @second.life.studio replied, So cool! Do you have a nifty fashion hack up your sleeve?

