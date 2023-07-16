Fashion
Charlotte Crosby looks stunning in her satiny pink dress as she shows off her incredible post-baby figure
Charlotte Crosby shows off her post-baby figure in a pink satin dress as she poses with her daughter Alba Jean, nine months, at her cousin’s wedding
Charlotte Crosby showed off her incredible post-baby figure as she attended her cousin’s wedding to boyfriend Jake Ankers on Thursday.
The former Geordie Shore star, 33, wowed in a satiny pink dress as she lovingly posed with her nine-month-old daughter Alba Jean at the festivities.
She showed off her incredible sense of style in the glamorous ensemble and the styled weedlock locks falling in natural curls over her shoulders.
The TV personality accentuated her striking features with swipes of mascara and a smokey eye makeup palette to complete the look.
Charlotte, who welcomed her first child in October, watched every inch of the doting mother as she cradled her daughter in her arms.
Stunning: Charlotte Crosby showed off her incredible post-baby figure as she attended her cousin’s wedding to her nine-month-old daughter Alba Jean on Thursday
Smitten: The reality TV star also posted a gorgeous snap with her beau Jake Ankers, who looked dapper in a plaid blazer jacket and slightly open white shirt
The reality star also posted a stunning photo with her beau Jake, who looked dapper in a plaid blazer jacket and slightly open white shirt.
Charlotte posed with her mother Letitia, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022. Her father Gary was also present at the family wedding.
Taking to Instagram to share the adorable snaps, Charlotte captioned the post “Alba’s first wedding” and fans were quick to gush over the star.
Charlotte shares her daughter with businessman Jake, whom she has been dating since 2021.
Taking advantage of the family wedding, Charlotte also congratulated the happy couple with a series of family snaps from the day in a separate Instagram post.
She captioned the post: “Fave photo dump of the year.” Congratulations to my cuz @swanstagram and the most beautiful bride @lizziewood_x the newlyweds. The most perfect and amazing day.
Charlotte has been candid about her journey as a new mother and started doing safe postpartum workouts in December after revealing she was ’embarrassed’ that she had been ‘unfit’ since birth of his granddaughter.
The star shared videos of herself working out at home and told her fans that she has felt different about her body since having a child.
Like mother, like daughter: Charlotte posed with her mother Letitia, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022, and the two are incredibly close
Nuptials: Taking advantage of the family wedding, Charlotte congratulated the happy couple with a series of family snaps from the day
So cute: Alba Jean stuck her tongue out in a cheeky wink with Charlotte’s dad Gary
Group snap: The whole family gathered to celebrate the event
Charlotte admitted she felt like she should have ‘tryed to carry on’ throughout her pregnancy, but said the time spent carrying little Alba was ‘absolutely awful’.
Determined to get back into shape, the new mum used her fitness app BlitznBurn with 10 and 20 minute workouts to get back in shape.
Taking to Instagram in December, she wrote: “So MY APP @blitznburn has been an absolute LIFE SAVIOR!” Whatever the time, all I have to do is put the phone aside, without even leaving the house and just doing a short workout.
Charlotte is also set to return to Geordie Shore for the next series of the long-running MTV hit.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12302325/Charlotte-Crosby-wows-satin-pink-dress-showcases-amazing-post-baby-figure.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Charlotte Crosby looks stunning in her satiny pink dress as she shows off her incredible post-baby figure
- China vs. US: Competing Interests, Conflicting Narratives | Media
- Trump’s latest attack on Fani Willis’ Georgia investigation is doomed
- UK Parliament calls for banning single-use e-cigarettes by 2024
- Cricket NSW Roadshow connects with volunteers
- Edmonton Goodwill Hosts Inclusive Fashion Show on Whyte Ave
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the United Arab Emirates for the final leg of a two-country visit
- Erdogan confident in extending Ukrainian grain deal
- AI emerges as a common enemy for actors and writers in Hollywood
- South Korea to extend military aid to Ukraine – BBC News
- Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune
- Dynamo open two-game road trip in Colorado