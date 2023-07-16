Charlotte Crosby looks stunning in her satiny pink dress as she shows off her incredible post-baby figure

Charlotte Crosby showed off her incredible post-baby figure as she attended her cousin’s wedding to boyfriend Jake Ankers on Thursday.

The former Geordie Shore star, 33, wowed in a satiny pink dress as she lovingly posed with her nine-month-old daughter Alba Jean at the festivities.

She showed off her incredible sense of style in the glamorous ensemble and the styled weedlock locks falling in natural curls over her shoulders.

The TV personality accentuated her striking features with swipes of mascara and a smokey eye makeup palette to complete the look.

Charlotte, who welcomed her first child in October, watched every inch of the doting mother as she cradled her daughter in her arms.

Smitten: The reality TV star also posted a gorgeous snap with her beau Jake Ankers, who looked dapper in a plaid blazer jacket and slightly open white shirt

Charlotte posed with her mother Letitia, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022. Her father Gary was also present at the family wedding.

Taking to Instagram to share the adorable snaps, Charlotte captioned the post “Alba’s first wedding” and fans were quick to gush over the star.

Charlotte shares her daughter with businessman Jake, whom she has been dating since 2021.

Taking advantage of the family wedding, Charlotte also congratulated the happy couple with a series of family snaps from the day in a separate Instagram post.

She captioned the post: “Fave photo dump of the year.” Congratulations to my cuz @swanstagram and the most beautiful bride @lizziewood_x the newlyweds. The most perfect and amazing day.

Charlotte has been candid about her journey as a new mother and started doing safe postpartum workouts in December after revealing she was ’embarrassed’ that she had been ‘unfit’ since birth of his granddaughter.

The star shared videos of herself working out at home and told her fans that she has felt different about her body since having a child.

Like mother, like daughter: Charlotte posed with her mother Letitia, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022, and the two are incredibly close

Nuptials: Taking advantage of the family wedding, Charlotte congratulated the happy couple with a series of family snaps from the day

So cute: Alba Jean stuck her tongue out in a cheeky wink with Charlotte’s dad Gary

Group snap: The whole family gathered to celebrate the event

Charlotte admitted she felt like she should have ‘tryed to carry on’ throughout her pregnancy, but said the time spent carrying little Alba was ‘absolutely awful’.

Determined to get back into shape, the new mum used her fitness app BlitznBurn with 10 and 20 minute workouts to get back in shape.

Taking to Instagram in December, she wrote: “So MY APP @blitznburn has been an absolute LIFE SAVIOR!” Whatever the time, all I have to do is put the phone aside, without even leaving the house and just doing a short workout.

Charlotte is also set to return to Geordie Shore for the next series of the long-running MTV hit.