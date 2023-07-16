Fashion
FC Cincinnati beats Nashville SC retrospectively
There were divergent paths ahead of FC Cincinnati heading into the final two matches before a month-long layoff from Major League Soccers regular season. Head coach Pat Noonan challenged his side to keep the clubs lead at the top of the league standings rather than simply surviving with an intact lead.
Cincinnati took up Noonans’ challenge. After a late midweek win over the New York Red Bulls, FC Cincinnati came from behind in a 3-1 win over Nashville SC on Saturday at TQL Stadium.
After Walker Zimmerman tapped in on a goalkeeper error, Luciano Acosta scored in the 42n/a minute and Santiago Arias scored the game-winning goal against a Nashville side that had been reduced to nine men.
Late in added time in the second half, FC Cincinnati’s new Designated Player Aaron Boupendza scored 3-1 to mark his debut for the club.
The goal was Acostas 12e of the campaign, adding to his career-best scoring campaign. Arias’ goal was his second of the league campaign.
The eventual winner of the match came after Tyler Washington and Fafa Picault received their second yellow cards of the match in the 69e and 70e minutes, respectively.
FC Cincinnati were scared for seven minutes of second-half added time as a penalty was awarded against Nashville, but was eventually overturned during a video assistant referee (VAR) review.
The victory was nerve-wracking but it mattered all the same. With a 15-2-6 record, FC Cincinnati will take an eight-point lead into the League Cup break with 11 regular-season games to play.
Cincinnati improved to 11-0-1 at TQL Stadium in 2023.
MLS will suspend its regular season from Sunday to August 20 for the first edition of the FIFA World Cup-style League Cup tournament, which features MLS clubs and teams from Mexico’s top division, Liga MX.
Boupendza makes his debut for FC Cincy (75′)
The new man is for his FC Cincinnati and MLS debut. He showed up minutes later when he landed a shot on the frame from around 25 yards out. Nashville goaltender Joe Willis was forced to hit him because he couldn’t catch him.
Santiago Arias places Cincy ahead (74′)
Arias, who appeared to be skating on thin ice with referee Ramy Touchan, survived by picking up a second yellow card long enough to be in position for a smart close-range shot from an angle. This goal, his third in all competitions and his second of the MLS season,
Nashville at nine men (70 ‘)
The yellow cards for Tyler Washington and Fafa Picault were the second of the night for both players. Washington left the game in the 69th minute. Picault left a minute later.
half time
It’s easy to overstate the impact of officiating in any given football match, but it’s impossible to ignore the impact the officials had tonight. Both teams left the field for the intermission angry, as well as tied at 1-1.
This one counts for Luciano Acosta (42 ‘)
A penalty was awarded to FC Cincinnati for a Nashville handball in their penalty area. Acosta stepped up and made no mistake. He’s converted five of his six “PK” attempts this year and his career-best year hit 12 goals.
Nashville with the opener (31′)
A central pass from the left wing came to FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano, who had a very rare blunder and knocked the ball over. Walker Zimmerman was there on the doorstep for the tap-in for 1-0.
FCC goal canceled (10′)
It doesn’t look like FC Cincinnati has been on the wrong side of too many refereeing decisions this season, but they are tonight. Luciano Acosta took the ball from Nashville centre-back Walker Zimmerman and wandered into the net for an easy chip-in for 1-0. But the video assistant referee (VAR) produced a review of the on-field monitor and it was determined that Acosta had fouled Zimmerman on his tackle to take the ball.
Eastern heavyweights kick off (1′)
Teams Nos. 1 and 3 from the East competing in tonight’s contest are underway.
Kick off at 8:32 p.m.
Both teams are back on the pitch and tonight’s kick-off has been set for 8:32 p.m. This is more than an hour later than the scheduled start time.
Weather delay to start the night
FC Cincinnati and Nashville SC were about 28 minutes away from kicking off their important Eastern Conference game when they and the fans seated in the lower bowl at TQL Stadium were asked to take shelter due to lightning in the area. The Enquirer will provide updates on the situation.
Pregame: Starters for Cincinnati, Nashville
- FC Cincinnati starting XI: Roman Celentano (GK), Nick Hagglund, Santiago Arias, Yerson Mosquera, Matt Miazga, Alvaro Barreal, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta (captain), Junior Moreno, Sergio Santos, Brandon Vazquez.
- Cincinnati Bench: Alec Kann (GK), Alvas Powell, Marco Angulo, Aaron Boupenza, Malik Pinto, Ray Gaddis, Quimi Ordonez, Ian Murphy, Bret Halsey.
- Nashville SC starting XI: Joe Willis (GK), Lukas MacNaughton, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington, Walker Zimmerman (captain), Dax McCarthy, Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl, Brian Anunga, Fafa Picault.
- Nashville Bench: Ethan Zubak, Teal Bunbury, Jacob Shaffelburg, Laurence Wkye, Jan Gregus, Luke Haakenson, Elliot Panicco, Sean Davis.
