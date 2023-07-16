CARLY FOUR NEW BRANDS OF DRESSES

-->

Dresses

In order to further explore my personal style, I tried new clothing brands. Specifically for dresses. I’ve shared some of these before, but wanted to make this a full blog post because I know more of you are also on the same style journey.

There’s onlySO many brands right now and I’ve outgrown (in terms of age and lifestyle) a lot of my old go-tos. For a moment it left me feeling… maybe adrift? J. Crew continues to be my number one place to find dresses (I’m sure this won’t surprise you!), but I also wanted to explore different options.

I want to mention that I am in a unique position where brands often ask to send clothes. In recent years, I have politely declined most gifts…. however, in this new stage of discovery, I was curious to try and was happy to accept the gifts to learn more about the different brands. And I share the best of the best with you!

If you have a special event coming up, I can’t recommend Abbey Glass dresses highly enough. I am amazed by the quality. The perfect balance between structure and fluidity. Above I carry the Charlotte dress (co).

Cartolina has a ton of gorgeous and sophisticated resort dresses. A bit more on the expensive side of the brands, but I was so impressed with the quality and the special little details. The dress I wear on it (c/o) has the most adorable little flower buds that could easily have been a regular button, but the flowers enhance it so much!

I actually had some Hunter Bell tracksyears there’s one that I loved, but then it kinda fell off my radar. So it’s a bit of a reintroduction. Wow, I’m obsessed! They make a statement, while being completely wearable for all sorts of occasions. I wear this ruffled dress (co).

Are you tired of me talking about DOEN? Because…. Wow, can’t get enough. This has probably been the “escape star” of my personal purchases in 2023. This naughty dress (c/o) really spoke to me. DOEN dresses are a little more relaxed and flowing (often unlined, they breathe and move!) but also have a delicate feminine touch.