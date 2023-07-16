Wimbledon final preview: Good to have a new women’s champion and (hopefully) a men’s showdown for the ages





The stage is now set for a historic Wimbledon final weekend. Today, unranked, heavily tattooed Czech Markta Vondrouov (who beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals, freeing her to finally see that Harry Styles concert) will face sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia for the women’s title. While Jabeur will be making his second consecutive final here, curiously it was Svitolina who beat Jabeur for the title last year. This is a first for Vondruov. In any case, well crown a new champion. Who will it be? Everyone’s guessing it, really: Vondruov and Jabeur have faced each other six times, splitting the series into three games apiece, though Vondruov emerged victorious most recently. The match will likely come down to two things: nerves and strategy. Neither player has the kind of punches powerful enough to dominate the other, so dominance will be hotly contested and will likely come down to rotation, variation, and placement. Think chess match, but on grass. Despite Jabeurs’ experience playing for tennis’ biggest title, she sometimes seemed oddly vulnerable to being intimidated by the opportunity. And while Vondruov’s demeanor appears to be more swing-for-the-fences, this opportunity cannot simply be denied or overlooked. End result/wild prediction: A gut test from Jabeur leads to her first Grand Slam, making her the first North African, Muslim and Arab player to win one. As for the men’s final on Sunday? It’s nothing less than tennis’ last remaining member of the old guard (Novak Djokovic, chasing his 24th Slam record) facing the next big thing (Carlos Alcaraz, the defending US Open champion, looking for his second). Any analysis of strokes and strategy would seem almost superfluous, just note that Djokovic has won his last 34 matches at Wimbledon, as well as his last 45 matches on center court, where he hasn’t lost since 2013. Well, take age and experience over youth and cunning but also high hopes for a game that everyone will be talking about for years to come. All the best celebrity fashion at Wimbledon 2023

