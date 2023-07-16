Bride praised for giving her tomboyish niece the option of not wearing a dress at her wedding

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on October 12, 2022. It has since been updated.

Many couples like to stick to tradition when it comes to wedding planning, but times are definitely changing. Shouldn’t people be allowed to wear what they feel comfortable in and express themselves however they want? Haven’t we all gone through gender stereotypes? A bride has been angered by her fiancé’s niece’s parents for forcing their daughter to be ‘feminine’. The niece seemed to have an androgynous sense of style, but her parents were pushing her to wear a dress for the wedding. The bride decided to step in and intervene for the niece. The bride took to Reddit to ask whether she was wrong for allowing the “tomboyish” niece to wear a dress.

The bride decided to make the niece a bridesmaid at the wedding to make her feel included in the event. She also thought it would be a great way for the two of them to bond. The second time she met her, “she was dressed much more androgynous than I remembered,” the bride wrote on Reddit. She then said that “the topic shifted to wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses and I could see she was immediately uncomfortable.”

“Her parents (her mother actually) and her grandmother were commenting on how she would need to be more feminine/brush her hair etc. and how nice it would be to see her like that I’m going to be honest and say that this success a nerve with me, because I was really a tomboy in my teens (even though I’m not anymore) and it absolutely broke me every time my loved ones said things like Eventually, her mom made a comment like, “It’s going to be nice to see you dressed like a girl for once.” and she looked really sad/embarrassed/upset.”

The bride was immediately furious and decided to intervene for the niece. She told him that she “gave all the bridesmaids the option to wear whatever they want as long as it’s in the ‘wedding color,’ to make it easier. I pulled out my phone and started showing her pictures of the ideas my friend had sent me (a jumpsuit, culottes, pantsuit, custom tuxedo, etc.) and letting her know she could choose whatever she wanted, she could even wear jeans and sneakers if it made her feel comfortable and it was a wedding, not a fashion show.” The niece seemed more at ease, but not her mother. The mother apparently tried to convince the bride’s fiancé “to pressure me to buy all the bridesmaids’ dresses so that their daughter would wear one.” The bride put her foot down and said no. She then asked Reddit if she was wrong to overturn the girl’s family’s decision.

Most Reddit users praised the woman for standing up for the niece and pointed out that she wasn’t the a**hole in the situation. One person suggested, “NTA take her shopping to get her wedding outfit so mom can’t contradict you. Keep your niece’s outfit at home.” Another pointed out: “She is 15 and old enough to decide how she would like to dress. You are very reasonable in allowing her to be comfortable in what she wears, as long as it fits the wedding color. Mom is an asshole for trying to make her daughter wear something she’s uncomfortable with. It will keep her from enjoying being your bridesmaid and could also affect your happiness knowing that one of your bridesmaids is not happy.