The Best Crocs for Men in 2023, According to Style Editors



All of this functionality is offered through two proprietary resin foams that go into each shoe. The original is called Croslite and the newer, 25% lighter version is called LiteRide. Since these resins are so easy to mold, shoes can be designed with attention to detail and nearly limitless color options. It has also allowed Crocs to grow through an ever-growing collection of collaborations with celebrities and other brands. You can even personalize your Crocs with designer charms, aka Jibbitz. Although our style editors agree that Crocs has more to offer than its signature clogs. Comfort is key in menswear today and few menswear brands offer so much comfort at such affordable prices. Crocs has expanded into slides, flip flops, and even sneakers, and all feature signature Crocs features: extremely cushioned midsoles, water-resistant construction, and breathable uppers. Ahead, we’ve found the best men’s Crocs worth buying all year round, from fleece-lined slippers for lounging indoors to awesome mules. Whatever your style, Crocs has something for you. Best Summer Shoes | Best Recovery Shoes | Best Travel Shoes | Best Insoles | best shoes for bunions | Best Cheap Shoes ” /> Skip to content Our product selections are tested by editors and approved by experts. We may earn a commission through links on our site. Why trust us ? Crocs Classic Clogs This is the Croc you think of when you think of Crocs. There are plenty of colors to choose from, but for our money the orange traffic cone offers the best balance of fun and functionality. Crocs Off Court Clogs Crocs’ Off Court clog is inspired by slip-on sneakers, but features the brand’s signature perforated upper to let your dogs breathe. Crocs Tie Dye Bistro Clogs Crocs Tie Dye Bistro Clogs Now 34% off It’s the closed-toe Bistro Clog with a funky paint job. Think of them as fun shoes to brighten up your summer outfits. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Crocs Crocs Mellow Recovery Clogs Crocs Crocs Mellow Recovery Clogs Technically, these are clogs. But we could easily call them mules to give them a more sophisticated twist. Clogs or mules, there’s a strong high fashion vibe coming from these Crocs. Crocs Echo Slide Crocs Echo Slide Now 17% off Put a spring in your step with Echo’s unique two-layer outsole, which is similar to running shoes that absorbs energy from every step and returns it to you as you push off. Crocs Classic All-Terrain Sandal Crocs Classic All-Terrain Sandal The Crocs All-Terain line comes with a more durable sole and an adjustable heel strap to handle rougher terrain. These sandals are ideal for hiking or walking around a city all day. Read more: Best hiking sneakers Advertising – Continue Reading Below Crocs Classic Fuzz Lined Clogs Crocs Classic Fuzz Lined Clogs As if classic clogs weren’t comfy enough already, Crocs have added a fuzzy liner. This upgrade means you can continue to wear your clogs in the colder months. Crocs Bayaband Slides The Bayaband is a sportier slide ideal for summer activities. Firm grip and cushioning let you run with it. Plus, they’re fully waterproof, making them perfect for the beach, lake, river, or pool. Classic Crocs Dreamville X Crocs Clogs Classic Crocs Dreamville X Crocs Clogs With so many collabs to choose from, we picked J. Cole as the best example. A unique black and white is highlighted by Jibbitz from the rapper’s Dreamville album, along with metallic studs on the heel straps. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Crocs Rain Boots Most Crocs are designed to let moisture, but these rain boots are designed to dungeon IT out. The classic “welly” design won’t disrupt your rainy day outfit. Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog Not only does the All-Terrain clog have improved traction and improved heel strap, it comes in a range of cool earth colors with fun detailing. Crocs Echo Clog How do you improve on a shoe as successful as the Classic Clog? Crocs did this by adding improved suspension, a big heel strap upgrade, and an overall modernized look, resulting in the Echo Clog. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Crocs LiteRide 360 ​​Pacer Trainers Crocs LiteRide 360 ​​Pacer Trainers Now 50% off Part running shoe, part water shoe, all Crocs. The LiteRide Pacer makes water shoes cool and a great choice for hiking and exploring wetlands. Crocs Mellow Flip Flops Crocs Mellow Flip Flops Now 25% off These cloud style flip flops are designed for foot recovery or all day comfort. We recommend keeping them in your gym bag or under your desk at work. Crocs Bandana Classic Lined Clogs Crocs Bandana Classic Lined Clogs Paisley bandana print makes everything cooler. That’s why these classic lined clogs are probably the best Crocs to wear with jeans. Business style editor Brad is a contributing style commerce editor. After a decade working for menswear brands including J.Crew and Ralph Lauren, Brad transitioned from selling fashion to writing about it. His lyrics have appeared in Huckberry, Heddels and The Manual. Associate Editor, Trade As Associate Editor of Men’s Health, Commerce, Christian Gollayan oversees all shopping content on menshealth.com. He returned to New York via Portland, where he served as associate editor of LeManuel.com. Christian's work has also been featured in InStyle, Food & Wine, the New York Post and Tatler Asia.

