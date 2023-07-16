Fashion
The Best Crocs for Men in 2023, According to Style Editors
All of this functionality is offered through two proprietary resin foams that go into each shoe. The original is called Croslite and the newer, 25% lighter version is called LiteRide. Since these resins are so easy to mold, shoes can be designed with attention to detail and nearly limitless color options. It has also allowed Crocs to grow through an ever-growing collection of collaborations with celebrities and other brands. You can even personalize your Crocs with designer charms, aka Jibbitz.
Although our style editors agree that Crocs has more to offer than its signature clogs. Comfort is key in menswear today and few menswear brands offer so much comfort at such affordable prices. Crocs has expanded into slides, flip flops, and even sneakers, and all feature signature Crocs features: extremely cushioned midsoles, water-resistant construction, and breathable uppers. Ahead, we’ve found the best men’s Crocs worth buying all year round, from fleece-lined slippers for lounging indoors to awesome mules. Whatever your style, Crocs has something for you.
Business style editor
Brad is a contributing style commerce editor. After a decade working for menswear brands including J.Crew and Ralph Lauren, Brad transitioned from selling fashion to writing about it. His lyrics have appeared in Huckberry, Heddels and The Manual.
Associate Editor, Trade
As Associate Editor of Men’s Health, Commerce, Christian Gollayan oversees all shopping content on menshealth.com. He returned to New York via Portland, where he served as associate editor of LeManuel.com. Christian’s work has also been featured in InStyle, Food & Wine, the New York Post and Tatler Asia.
