Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a major fashion inspiration at Wimbledon | fashion trends





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the beloved couple, constantly impress with their incredible style of dress. They recently graced the ongoing Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday, arriving hand-in-hand and looking absolutely stunning. Priyanka is renowned for her bold and fashion choices, while Nick exudes a simple and elegant aesthetic. Their fashion sense inspires fans all over the world. Whether it’s their undeniable chemistry or their ability to effortlessly achieve goals as a couple, Priyanka and Nick never disappoint. Keep reading to take some fashion notes from this stylish duo. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a gorgeous white suit as she and Nick Jonas show Malti her first fascinator for Royal Ascot ) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wowed fashion enthusiasts at the Wimbledon tennis championship with their stylish outfits, setting new fashion goals. (Instagram/@nickjonas) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a stylish statement at Wimbledon On Saturday, Nick Jonas delighted his fans with a weekend surprise by uploading a series of photos of him and Priyanka to Instagram. The caption read, “Nice day at tennis with my darling.” The images quickly went viral on social media, amassing over 400,000 likes and receiving numerous comments from fans praising and complimenting the couple. One fan wrote, “You’re both awesome,” while another commented, “It’s Barbie. He’s just Ken.” Let’s take a moment to appreciate their stunning photos. Decoding the stylish looks of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka donned a stunning green and black dress for her look. The dress features a small neckline, sleeveless design, fitted bust with ruffles and bodycon fit. However, it was her choice of footwear that caught fans’ attention. She wore black thigh high boots which added a captivating element to her ensemble. Priyanka certainly knows how to steal the show with her incredible sense of style. She opted for minimal makeup, with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. To complete her look, she sported a half-up ponytail hairstyle, gold hoop earrings and a pair of rectangular sunglasses, which made her look absolutely stunning. On the other hand, Priyanka’s handsome hubby Nick Jonas looked dapper in a brown striped suit. The suit featured a fitted blazer and matching pants. He paired it with a crisp white shirt and added a beige tie for the perfect gentlemanly look. Standing alongside Priyanka, the couple looked like a visual delight. We can’t wait to see what their next fashion moment brings.

